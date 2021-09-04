CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarke County, AL

Flood Warning issued for Clarke, Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-04 20:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-09 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: Clarke; Washington The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Alabama Tombigbee River Near Leroy affecting Clarke and Washington Counties. For the Tombigbee River...including Coffeeville Dam, Leroy...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Thursday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Tombigbee River Near Leroy. * Until Thursday afternoon. * At 7:00 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 26.5 feet. * Flood stage is 24.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 26.7 feet Sunday evening. It will then begin to fall, falling to below flood stage by Thursday afternoon. * Impact...At 24.0 feet, flooding of low lying farm and pasturelands begins. Cattle in low lying areas should be moved to higher ground.

