Yesterday, Councilman Brannan said Mayor de Blasio failed the city and failed our homeless population in NYC. (See here) Brannan wrote this:. The Mayor has been fighting Covid-19 for the past year and a half, so he didn’t get around to homelessness! He also had to fight against the governor for awhile as well. One person can only do so much, but there are 51 Council representatives. There are fifteen Council members in Brooklyn who could have stepped up and pooled resources for Brooklyn, but that wasn’t their focus.