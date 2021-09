Some of y’all miiiiiiight have heard, but if not, I have some exciting news for you — the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team will begin its season this weekend!!!!. That’s right, your #9 ND squad will be traveling down to Tallahassee, where they’ll square off with the Florida State Seminoles at Doak Campbell Stadium on Sunday evening. The Seminoles are in their second season under head coach Mike Norvell, having gone 3-6 during the 2020 COVID-shortened season, which included a 42-26 loss to the Irish in South Bend.