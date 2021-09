Peetz football didn’t waste any time earning its first statement win of the season. On Friday on their own home turf, the Bulldogs brought the pain against Miami-Yoder in a 62-6 campaign that saw a 36-point second quarter that no team would be able to recover from. The defense excelled from start to finish as it collected 24 tackles, three sacks and two interceptions, one of which senior Mike Kissell took for 45 yards. He also recovered a fumble for 48 yards.