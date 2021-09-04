CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’d imagine he’s talking tests on his heart

By DownTownHoo
sportswar.com
 7 days ago

They found nothing wrong with the heart... now the wait to see if they -- NJHoo 09/04/2021 11:35AM. My wife had to get a COVID test at urgent care a couple weeks ago -- CMUHoo 09/04/2021 10:59AM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login...

virginia.sportswar.com

Public Health
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Say Doctors

The Delta variant of coronavirus is said to make people "sicker, quicker" but what you may not know is that all variants of COVID can make you "sicker, longer." An estimated 10 to 30% of people who get COVID—even a mild case—may develop debilitating symptoms that may never go away. What are they, and how can you make sure you know if you have "Long COVID" or are a "Long Hauler"? Read on for six key symptoms, reported by doctors during a BMJ panel, and how to reduce your risk of getting them—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Society
InspireMore

‘He’s a biter. Will you take him?’ He was dropped off with nothing but the clothes on his back.’: Single foster mom shares journey, ‘I was made for this’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “My journey into foster care began with a very vivid dream. I had a little boy and baby girl. I don’t remember all the details of this dream, but I specifically remember the feeling I had when holding that precious baby girl, while the little boy snuggled into my side. It was a love I felt deep in my soul. I can still feel the warmth of their bodies. It was so real and powerful, I couldn’t just brush it off as just a dream. I thought, ‘God sent me this dream to inform me of my calling.’ I never knew, let alone thought or believed, foster care is something I could or would do. It was never part of my life plans, but as the old saying goes, ‘We make plans and God laughs.’ I had no idea the roller coaster I was about to embark on, but I jumped in with an open heart and innocent dreams.
Health

White people who are better at regulating and expressing their emotions are more likely to interact with racial minorities

A new study published in the Journal of Research in Personality sheds light on the personality factors associated with the tendency to interact with people outside of one’s racial background. The researchers found that White people who scored higher in emotion-focused coping and lower in emotional suppression were more likely to interact with racial minorities.
Relationship Advice

Dear Richard: 'My girlfriend keeps taking credit for food that I have cooked'

We have been having people around for dinner for the first time in a while and I have cooked most of the food, as I usually do when it’s just us; but then my girlfriend always seems to take the credit for the food. Either she pipes up with something like “We made this”, or if there’s one element she has made, she goes on and on about that and demands to know what our friends think of that one particular thing.
Music

Just @jdubforwahoowa I am sure he'd love to help you out LOL

Generationally relevant Sabregame- how many top lyrics you know? -- HooInDE 09/08/2021 1:59PM. I might! Don't know much rap/metal/goth/country- so I am limited a bit! ** -- HooInDE 09/09/2021 2:03PM. Just @jdubforwahoowa I am sure he'd love to help you out LOL ** -- hooman#1 09/09/2021 3:12PM. You are a...
sportswar.com

Is that a serious question?

Medvedev makes it really easy to hope for a Laver->Novak torch passing -- chicken 09/10/2021 11:25PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
Public Health
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

COVID has been discussed as a matter of life or death but there is a scary ground in between: Even after a mild case of COVID—one you may not even recognize—you could develop lifelong symptoms that leave you debilitated (and it's happening to adults young and old, children too). It's called Long COVID, aka Post-COVID Syndrome, aka PASC, and it sufferers have been dubbed "long haulers." The symptoms are unique, and so knowing them are keys to knowing how to address a potential case. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about them when the pandemic was raging, and now, with the surge, it's worth revisiting. Read on for the symptoms—remembering that even if you have them, that does not make you immune to another infection—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Health
EatThis

9 Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Mayo Clinic

A new study just came out confirming what too many suffering Americans already knew: A COVID-19 infection, even a mild one, can at times result in debilitating symptoms that can last longer than a year—potentially a lifetime. It's called Long COVID, or Post-COVID Syndrom (PCS) or post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 (PASC). And it can happen to up to 30% of those who get COVID. "Quite honestly, anybody can develop it," says Dr. Billie Schultz, a Mayo Clinic physical medicine and rehabilitation expert. "So they've looked at who is more likely to have these symptoms that linger, and…honestly, anybody can. It doesn't depend on the severity of the COVID infection. It doesn't necessarily depend on the patient's age. It doesn't necessarily depend on their educational level. It can really be anybody that we see. Common signs and symptoms that linger over time include" the following. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

