‘King Richard’ Film Review: Will Smith’s Turn as Venus and Serena Williams’ Dad Anchors Unconventional Sports Biopic
Biopics made with the blessing of its subjects should always be taken with a grain of salt, as they tend to paint a rosier picture than history remembers. But even with that in mind, Reinaldo Marcus Green's movie about one of the most famous — and infamous — sports parents is surprisingly more reflective and poignant than expected given its difficult subject.
