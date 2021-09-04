Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Launches 22nd long ball
O'Neill went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Friday's 15-4 blowout of the Brewers. The Cardinals hit six homers in the contest, with O'Neill's seventh-inning two-run shot traveling the farthest at 409 feet. He also struck out three times in the contest, continuing a recent trend that has seen the slugger whiff 10 times across his past 23 at-bats. However, he has also collected seven hits across that stretch, and the strikeouts are far less concerning as long as O'Neill continues to reach base.www.cbssports.com
