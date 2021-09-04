Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Slugs homer No. 25

Votto went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Friday's 4-2 win over St. Louis. The veteran first baseman took John Lester deep in the fourth inning for his second long ball in as many games and his 30th overall this season. This marks the first time that Votto has swatted 30 homers since the 2017 campaign, when he went deep 36 times in 162 games. He appears to be breaking out of a slump that saw him hit a meager .174 with no homers and only four RBI across 46 at-bats between Aug. 21 and Sept. 7.