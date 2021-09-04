Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Slugs homer No. 25
Suarez went 1-for-2 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's 15-5 loss to the Tigers. He got the Reds on the board with a blast off Tyler Alexander in the second inning, but Cincinnati was already in a 2-0 hole at that point. Suarez has gone yard in back-to-back games to give him 25 homers on the year, the fourth consecutive full season in which he's reached that mark, but he continues to struggle making consistent contact -- since the beginning of August, he's slashing .188/.284/.484 through 22 games.www.cbssports.com
