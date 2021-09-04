Reds' Vladimir Gutierrez: Chased early by Tigers
Gutierrez (9-6) took the loss in Friday's 15-5 rout at the hands of the Tigers, giving up four runs (three earned) on four hits and a walk over 3.1 innings. He struck out one. All four of the hits off Gutierrez went for extra bases, including homers by Jonathan Schoop and Jeimer Candelario. The rookie right-hander has been hit hard in his last two starts and been saddled with the loss in three of his last four, and Gutierrez has a 4.17 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 76:36 K:BB through 99.1 innings on the season.www.cbssports.com
