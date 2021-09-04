Reds' Vladimir Gutierrez: Chased early by Tigers

The Tigers traveled to Midway to take on the Panthers in the season opener. The 7th grade B-Team kicked the night off with a barn burner. Jack Camboia and the Tiger defense got the scoring started early with a 60 yard interception returned for a touchdown. The Devin Pitrucha, Kenzyn Turner, and the Tiger defense held for the majority of the half and led at the break 6-0. The Panthers would respond however with a quick score in the 3rd quarter to take a 7-6 lead. The Tigers would respond in the 4th quarter as Reid Erskine, Aiden Robles, and Javid Planz would orchestrate a 2 minute 80 yard drive that ended in the game winning touchdown. The Tigers secured their first win of the year with a final score of 13-7.