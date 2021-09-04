Tigers' Dustin Garneau: Goes deep twice Friday

Peralta (finger) gave up three runs (two earned) on four hits and a walk over four innings in Wednesday's no-decision against Oakland. He also had a pair of strikeouts. Peralta was making his return to the mound after a 10-day stay on the injured list. He gave up a sacrifice fly to Matt Olson in the first inning, put up zeroes for the next two frames, then gave up a Starling Marte solo homer and Jed Lowrie RBI double in the fourth. That effectively marked the end of the night for Peralta, who was unable to pitch into the fifth inning for just the second time since the start of July. Peralta has been a stabilizing arm in Detroit's rotation, posting a stellar 3.68 ERA in 66 innings, but his low K rate (15.0%) and unimpressive xERA (4.35) suggest it's probably not sustainable.