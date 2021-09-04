Tigers' Dustin Garneau: Goes deep twice Friday
Garneau went 2-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI in Friday's 15-5 win over the Reds. Whatever magic was fueling Eric Haase's surprising power surge in 2021 may have rubbed off on Garneau. The veteran catcher has homered three times in his last two starts, and the three long balls ties his prior big-league season high in only eight games for the Tigers. It's not likely he'll keep it up given his .207/.289/.363 slash line through 450 MLB plate appearances, but much like Haase before him, Detroit has little to lose by giving the 34-year-old a chance.www.cbssports.com
