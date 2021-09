OHIO — Two adults and two kids were discovered shot to death inside an Ohio home in what police suspect was a murder-suicide, officials recently announced. Officers from the Avon Lake Police Department were called just after 1:15 p.m. local time Tuesday for a welfare check at a home on English Turn. They arrived and encountered "a suspicious condition inside" the home, at which point they called detectives to the scene, the department said in a Tuesday press release.