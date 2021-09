Car crash, carrying a concealed weapon, no operator’s license, failure to control, hit-skip, having weapons under disability, possession of a controlled substance: I-271 Police responded to a report of a two-car crash on the northbound freeway around 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 22, with the occupants of the at-fault vehicle fleeing on foot. The couple in the other car, from Shaker Heights, were not seriously injured after being run off the roadway, with both cars taking out a large ODOT sign in the process.