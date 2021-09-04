OUC continues to urge customers to save water as usage increases

OUC OUC (wftv.com)

Orlando, Fla. — Orlando Utilities Commission says it is imperative that customers reverse the trend of increased water usage.

Back in August, the company announced that they were experiencing a shortage of liquid oxygen due to the fact that it is used to treat the water supply and provide respirator treatment to COVID-19 patients in the hospital.

In a recent tweet, OUC says that water demand has increased from 79 million gallons to 85 million per day, which compares to 90 million on average this time of year. They are urging people to cut down on unnecessary water usage, like pressure washing and watering your lawn for four more weeks.

