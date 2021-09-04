Oklahoma in crimson, Tulane rocking baby blue for elite uniform matchup

Today marks the first real weekend of the 2021 college football season. In a little more than an hour, the Oklahoma Sooners will kick off their national title hunt against the Tulane Green Wave on ABC.

It’s finally here.

The game was originally scheduled to play in New Orleans, but adjustments needed to be made after Hurricane Ida devastated much of the Southeast last week. So the game will now take place in the Sooners’ backyard at the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

As Oklahoma Sooners’ athletic director Joe Castiglione mentioned when speaking to the media yesterday, the Tulane Green Wave will be the home team. The University of Oklahoma stated through their Twitter account that all proceeds would go to Tulane in the wake of Hurricane Ida.

In what will be a non-traditional home game, the Sooners will still be wearing their crimson jerseys as Tulane made an elite choice from the color wheel themselves.

I don’t know about you, but some of my favorite uniforms in sports are the powder or baby blue jerseys. Similar to what Kenneth Murray and the Los Angeles Chargers wear on Sundays in the NFL.

Jan 4, 2020; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Tulane Green Wave safety Larry Brooks (31) intercepts a pass in the third quarter against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

It’s just another unique twist in the Sooners’ season opener that turned out to be at home but isn’t really a home game. In addition to the proceeds heading to Tulane, the Sooners athletic department and field staff provided a touching tribute to the Green Wave by adding their logo to Owen Field ahead of today’s game.

The game begins at 11:00 a.m. on ABC. Lincoln Riley is undefeated in season openers since taking over in 2017. Those wins have come by at least 48 points, and the Sooners have averaged 54 points per game in those contests.

