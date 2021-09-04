CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

This Cheap Stock Could Make You Forget About AMC and GameStop

By Neil Patel
Posted by 
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 7 days ago

One of the major stories in financial markets this year has been the popularity of Reddit-fueled meme stocks. Thanks to the power of online communities, large numbers of individual investors have come together to make contrarian bets on heavily-shorted stocks in speculative bids to make quick profits. AMC and GameStop have been among the more prominent examples of stocks benefiting from this wild trend.

But as a long-term strategy, trading meme stocks will prove to be unsustainable. A better and safer investing strategy is to focus on quality companies. If you want to build real wealth, create a diverse portfolio out of those stocks and hold onto them for the long haul.

One cheap but solid stock that fits the bill: Lowe's (NYSE:LOW).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dz9FT_0bmfwc0p00
Image source: Getty Images.

A bargain in plain sight

The second-largest, home-improvement retailer behind Home Depot (NYSE:HD), Lowe's currently trades at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 18. That looks like a bargain compared to the S&P 500 market index's forward P/E of 22. And it's hard to find good valuations like this in a stock market that has been hitting new, all-time highs like clockwork for months.

What makes Lowe's a good business? Well, a lot of things. For starters, it has been experiencing rapid growth over the past couple of years. In its most recent quarter ended July 30, however, revenue was essentially flat and same-store sales were down from the prior-year period. But that was against the extremely difficult comparison to fiscal Q2 2020, when pandemic restrictions led to a big boost in home-improvement spending. Approximately 75% of the chain's business is derived from do-it-yourselfers.

Therefore, it's best to look at Lowe's performance over the past two years. Compared to fiscal Q2 2019, revenue increased 31.3%, U.S. comps jumped 32%, and digital sales soared by 151% in the most recent quarter.

Adding to the bull case for Lowe's is the fact that it's benefiting greatly from the current housing boom. Interest rates are still extremely low by historical standards, and data shows that there is a huge housing shortage in the U.S. while demand is high. That has resulted in swiftly rising home prices, which supports demand for Lowe's products because of the "wealth effect." When homeowners know that their properties are appreciating significantly in value, they're more likely to take on renovation projects. What's more, the surging trend of telecommuting has caused people to reassess their living situations and adapt their spaces for remote work, spurring more demand for what Lowe's offers.

Another benefit of owning the stock is that Lowe's has made a habit of rewarding its shareholders with dividends and stock buybacks. During fiscal Q2, the company paid out $430 million in dividends and repurchased $3.1 billion worth of its stock.

Improved outlook

It's also evident that consumers are starting to take on bigger, more complex projects that they delayed last year during the earlier stages of the pandemic. Comps for Lowe's pro business, which sells to contractors, grew at an impressive 21% in the quarter and 49% on a two-year basis. This segment now represents about a quarter of the company's overall revenue. Home Depot, on the other hand, generates almost half of its sales from this lucrative customer group, so Lowe's has a lot of catching up to do -- and things are looking good so far.

about the trajectory of the company and have upgraded their outlook. For the fiscal year, the company is now guiding for revenue of $92 billion (up from $86 billion previously) and an operating margin of 12.2% (up from 12%). And for all of fiscal 2021, it expects buy back $9 billion of stock.

Lowe's stock has outperformed its larger rival over the past five years, rising 166% versus Home Depot's 142% gain. Yet Lowe's still looks like a bargain today. This is a business with a strong brand, scale advantages, and a sizable opportunity to continue growing. There's no reason it should trade at a cheaper multiple than the S&P 500.

Potential investors would be wise to ignore the meme-stock craze and scoop up shares in this leading retailer. It's the safer bet.

Comments / 2

The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
123K+
Followers
59K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Prices#Gamestop#Amc#Amc#Gamestop#Home Depot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $75 Right Now

This high-growth stock trio should generously reward patient investors. Throughout history, patient investors have been handsomely rewarded by the stock market. Since the beginning of 1980, the benchmark S&P 500 has navigated its way through five bear markets, yet has still managed an annualized total return of more than 11%. That's the power of buying stakes in great companies and trusting your investment thesis over many years.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

If You Own This Stock, It's Time to Sell

AMC lost money in four of the nine years before the pandemic. AMC stock is up nearly 2,000% in 2021. The price of its stock can remain elevated or go even higher; AMC's stock price is divorced from its fundamentals. Determining when to sell a stock can be a challenging...
Stocksinvesting.com

These 2 Stocks Will Plunge More Than 50% According to Wall Street Bears

Shares of some fundamentally weak stocks have hit record price highs over the past few months due solely to social-media hype surrounding them. However, given rising concerns over the Delta variant’s impact on economic recovery, many analysts expect the stock market to remain volatile in the near term. Amid this environment, Wall Street analysts expect popular Reddit stocks GameStop (NYSE:GME) and AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) to plunge in price in the coming months. Read on.The Dow Jones and S&P 500 indexes tumbled on Tuesday, as concerns related to the economy's faltering recovery overshadowed optimism over the Federal Reserve’s possible continuation of its accommodating stance following disappointing U.S. payroll data.
Stockscrossroadstoday.com

Is It Safer to Pull Your Money Out of the Stock Market Now?

The stock market can be turbulent and unpredictable, and it’s sometimes nerve-wracking to invest your life savings. When the market dips, nobody likes seeing their investments take a turn for the worse. Although the stock market has been on a remarkable upward trajectory over the past year, it will likely...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

4 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

When selectively picked, growth stocks can make you more wealth than you'd imagine over the years. Stocks setting themselves up to exploit big global trends are the ones to target. E-commerce, virtual health, artificial intelligence, and clean energy are megatrends to invest in forever. Fifty-five percent of the adult population...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks Begging to Be Bought in September

Dividend stocks have vastly outperformed non-dividend-paying stocks over the long run. This trio of dividend stocks offers the perfect combination of growth, value, and income potential. Since the Great Recession ended 12 years ago, growth stocks have proved unstoppable. That's because a dovish central bank and historically low lending rates...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Stocks I Want to Buy if a Stock Market Crash Occurs

A Fool since 2010, and a graduate from UC San Diego with a B.A. in Economics, Sean specializes in the healthcare sector and investment planning. You'll often find him writing about Obamacare, marijuana, drug and device development, Social Security, taxes, retirement issues and general macroeconomic topics of interest. Follow @AMCScam.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

4 Perfect Stocks Down 50% (or More) From Their Highs to Buy Right Now

Short-term concerns are providing an opportunity for patient investors to scoop up high-growth, innovative companies at a discount. For 17 months and counting, the stock market has been unstoppable. Following the quickest 30% decline in the benchmark S&P 500's history, the index has now more than doubled from its pandemic low and gone 10 months without a correction of even 5%.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Cheap Dividend Stocks You Can Buy Right Now

Just because the price of a stock has fallen doesn't inherently mean that name is worth owning. But, a good stock that lost some of its value is indeed a more compelling purchase by virtue of its price pullback. With this as the backdrop, a couple of dividend-paying blue-chip stocks...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is This High-Yield Dividend Stock a Buy?

Owl Rock Capital is a business development company with a high dividend yield. The company specializes in lending to middle-market companies. Business development companies can be a good source of yield, but they come with added risk. Dividend stocks are good investments for retirees and others seeking predictable income from...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Got $1,000? 4 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

When Warren Buffett took over Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) in 1965, the company was valued at $19 per share. Today, the investment conglomerate's class A shares trade at roughly $424,200 -- good for growth of approximately 2,226,200% across the stretch. With that kind of incredible performance, it's no wonder he's widely considered one of history's best investors.
StocksBenzinga

You Ask, We Analyze: AMC Entertainment Stock Looks Strong Like King Kong

On Thursday evening, Benzinga asked its followers on Twitter which calls or stocks they’re buying for lotto Friday. From the replies Benzinga selected one ticker for technical analysis. @tatcoinguy, @justinkleppe, and @Stephen18644932 are all watching AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc (NYSE:AMC), a popular Reddit stock. AMC’s stock rose to popularity in...
Marketscheddar.com

The Week's Top Stories: GameStop, Lululemon and AMC

From Wall Street to Silicon Valley, these are the top stories that moved markets and had investors, business leaders, and entrepreneurs talking this week on Cheddar. Shares of Moderna spiked as much as 8 percent after the biotech company announced that it is developing a 2-in-1 booster shot that would offer protection against both COVID and the seasonal flu, using the groundbreaking mRNA technology behind its coronavirus vaccine. The new jab, known as mRNA-1073, is “just the beginning of a new age of information-based medicines,” said Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel. A combo vaccine that could treat multiple respiratory viruses at once is just one of the therapies based on mRNA technology that is showing promise. Pfizer’s partner on its COVID vaccine, BioNTech, reported this week that its mRNA cancer therapy is showing itself to be effective at blocking certain types of tumors in mice. The company is now recruiting for human trials for that vaccine. Pfizer and BioNTech also plan to seek approval for their COVID vaccine in young children in the coming weeks.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

1 Warren Buffett Stock Perfect for Dividend Investors

Matt is a Certified Financial Planner based in South Carolina who has been writing for The Motley Fool since 2012. Matt specializes in writing about bank stocks, REITs, and personal finance, but he loves any investment at the right price. Follow him on Twitter to keep up with his latest work! Follow @TMFMathGuy.
RetailNBC Philadelphia

AMC and GameStop See Retail Trading Interest Dip as New Meme Stocks Rally: CNBC After Hours

CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines. On today's show, CNBC.com's Maggie Fitzgerald explains where retail trading interest is headed after GameStop reports earnings. Plus, Amazon's latest incentive for hourly workers is free college education. GameStop staged a stunning intraday comeback from its post-earnings sell-off on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy