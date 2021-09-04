CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maryland State

Female student, 2 others hospitalized after shooting on Towson University campus in Maryland

WSLS
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA female student and two others are in the hospital following a shooting at a Maryland university, according to the Baltimore County Police Department. Authorities say it happened shortly after 2 a.m. on Saturday during a gathering at the center of Towson University. The shooting happened in Freedom Square, a location In the academic part of the campus, according to university officials.

www.wsls.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore County, MD
Education
City
Towson, MD
State
Maryland State
Towson, MD
Crime & Safety
Towson, MD
Education
County
Baltimore County, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Education
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Towson University#Shooting#University President#Baltcopolice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Education
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Biden's vaccine mandate signals a White House done with persuasion

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and his aides have concluded something in recent weeks: The Mr. Nice Guy approach isn't working. By introducing vast new vaccine mandates he once opposed, Biden is fighting back against what the White House sees as the sabotage of their agenda by a petulant, politically motivated minority.
MLBFox News

Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer's leave extended through the 2021 season

Trevor Bauer’s administrative leave from the Los Angeles Dodgers was extended through the end of the season under an agreement reached Friday between MLB and the players union. Bauer has not pitched since he was accused of choking a woman unconscious and allegedly punching her several times during two consensual...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

How Gavin Newsom fought back against the recall

In the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, no governor in America moved faster to close down schools, restrict businesses and order his own constituents into a long and painful lockdown than did California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D). Newsom’s steps, at times taken ahead of public health advice issued by...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC: Unvaccinated 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced results from a study Friday that found unvaccinated individuals were 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people. The research, spanning more than 600,000 people in 13 jurisdictions, also determined that unvaccinated populations were over 10 times...

Comments / 0

Community Policy