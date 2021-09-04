Female student, 2 others hospitalized after shooting on Towson University campus in Maryland
A female student and two others are in the hospital following a shooting at a Maryland university, according to the Baltimore County Police Department. Authorities say it happened shortly after 2 a.m. on Saturday during a gathering at the center of Towson University. The shooting happened in Freedom Square, a location In the academic part of the campus, according to university officials.www.wsls.com
