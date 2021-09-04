The Food Network says it regrets giving a platform to a former host who used a sexist slur to describe women

The Food Network show debuted in 2017. Amanda Edwards/Getty Images for Discovery, Inc.

The Food Network distanced itself from a former host who used a sexist slur to describe women.

Josh Denny hosted "Ginormous Food," a short-lived show that debuted in 2017.

"[W]e regret giving him a platform," The Food Network said on Friday.

The Food Network on Friday sought to distance itself from a former host after he used a sexist slur to describe women in a tweet discussing abortions.

Josh Denny, a podcaster and former host of "Ginormous Food," said he disagreed with the idea that many women wouldn't know they were pregnant within six weeks of conception. He used the slur to describe women in that situation.

"For those asking: Our working relationship with Josh Denny ended years ago and we removed all episodes he hosted at that time," the Food Network said via Twitter . "His views do not reflect our company values and we regret giving him a platform."

Denny's comment was one of several he posted after the Supreme Court declined to block a restrictive Texas law, which would ban abortions after six weeks. Denny said that he'd been joking and would "NEVER apologize" for his brand of comedy.

Denny on Friday responded to the Food Network, suggesting the network should send him "a check for the 10's of millions of dollars" the show generated for the network, which is a division of Discovery Networks.

"You knew my views and my style of comedy when you hired me," he said on Twitter. "My views represent the beliefs of half of this country."

Insider has reached out to the Food Network for comment.

"Ginormous Food" debuted in January 2017, according to tweets still live on the Food Network Twitter feed. Denny hosted 24 episodes, according to IMDB .

In the show, Denny toured the country, visiting restaurants that were popular for oversized offerings, like a 12-inch-tall burger and a po' boy called the Big Bayou Monster.

The top review on IMDB said: "Calls himself a comedian but has the comedic ability of a trash can. Actually trash can[s] are more funny than this guy."

