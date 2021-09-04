CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlesbrough Player Charged By FA Over Tweet When He Was 14-Years-Old For 'Aggravated' Misconduct'

Middlesbrough defender Marc Bola has been charged by the Football Association for a tweet he sent when he was just 14-years-old, nearly 10 years ago. Bola has been charged with 'aggravated' misconduct for a social media post from 2012, when he was still just a teenager. The post, from the...

