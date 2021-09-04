CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFC West Preview: Battle to Be Best of the Best

By Gary Gramling
Posted by 
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16zh9C_0bmfuz8i00

Three Super Bowl contenders—and another with postseason hopes—battle in the NFL's strongest division.

Were one forced to name pro football’s strongest division heading into Week 1 of this season, the NFC West would undoubtedly be the choice.

That starts with the Rams, who made the biggest move of the offseason when they acquired Matthew Stafford from the Lions. With Jared Goff under center the past three seasons, coach Sean McVay had to limit his play designs, last year relying on horizontal misdirection concepts and short passes that made it difficult for Los Angeles to score points quickly when necessary. Enter Stafford, whose elite arm talent and natural feel for out-of-structure playmaking open up all kinds of possibilities. On defense the challenge will be to remain elite after losing whiz kid coordinator Brandon Staley, who took the Chargers’ head-coaching job. This unit, led by Aaron Donald at tackle and fellow All-Pro Jalen Ramsey at cornerback, surrendered the fewest points and yards in the NFL last season. If new DC Raheem Morris can maintain anything close to that level—and health will be key with such a star-reliant roster—the Rams will be as good as anyone in the NFC.

The 49ers know all about how important staying healthy is. The team that led in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LIV the previous year fell to 6–10 after a blizzard of injuries in 2020. The return of game-changing edge rusher Nick Bosa from a torn left ACL is obviously good news, but the San Francisco defense lost its coordinator, Robert Saleh, to the Jets, and will be playing under a new boss, rookie coordinator DeMeco Ryans. The offense gets back Jimmy Garoppolo, who didn’t play particularly well during San Francisco’s Super Bowl run and will be challenged by rookie QB Trey Lance, whom the Niners traded up nine spots to choose at No. 3 in April. The 6' 4", 224-pound Lance played only one game last year (and at the FCS level), but comes from a North Dakota State program that has been effective in preparing its quarterbacks for the pros. If nothing else, his elite mobility would add a terrifying element to an already potent rushing attack.

The Seahawks’ legendary Legion of Boom defenses were built around a world-class secondary playing behind a dominant pass rush, but this year’s team has neither. Coach Pete Carroll and coordinator Ken Norton Jr. will have to find a way to apply pressure, perhaps with the help of safety Jamal Adams, who struggled in coverage but thrived as a blitzer last year. Russell Wilson will work with new coordinator Shane Waldron, poached from the Rams. Seattle embraced the “Let Russ Cook” mantra early last season, only to abandon it after a run of ugly turnovers by Wilson. Waldron’s challenge will be to maximize a unique quarterback who hasn’t thrived outside of an attack that is run-first and heavy on play-action.

With the Cardinals, despite a trade for all-world receiver DeAndre Hopkins, Kliff Kingsbury’s Air Raid offense looked stale last season. There will be little margin for error for the coach in 2021, considering how heavily Arizona has invested in a win-now roster while third-year QB Kyler Murray is still on his inexpensive rookie contract. Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph did an admirable job with a shorthanded roster a year ago, and now that group has been fortified with the additions of free-agent end J.J. Watt and first-round inside linebacker Zaven Collins from Tulsa.

Watch NFL games online all season long with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Predicted Order of Finish

1. RAMS (13–4)
Best Case: Stafford proves to be everything L.A. hoped for, allowing McVay to craft his most prolific attack ever. Donald and Ramsey stay healthy through 17 games and the defense is one of the league’s five best units, even after losing Staley. It all adds up to a Super Bowl appearance in their home stadium.
Worst Case: Stafford’s ability to make plays late in the down is what had McVay pining for him, but too often the 33-year-old QB ends up taking big hits in the process. He limps through the stretch run, and the defense isn’t as dominant without Staley calling the shots; the Rams make the playoffs but go out with a whimper.

2. 49ERS (11–6, Wild-Card)
Best Case: Health is the difference here, as the defense recaptures its 2019 form and Garoppolo even plays well enough to hold off Lance. Not only do the 49ers make a Super Bowl return, but they also get a torrent of trade offers for both of their QBs next winter.
Worst Case: The injury bug doesn’t bite them as badly as it did a year ago, but the defense just isn’t the same without Saleh. Garoppolo underwhelms and gives way to Lance, whose performance reflects his inexperience. The Niners go into the New Year fighting for their playoff lives.

3. SEAHAWKS (9–8)
Best Case: The Seahawks' defense isn’t exactly a force, but it is good enough. That’s mostly true with Wilson and new coordinator Waldron clicking, putting Seattle back in the Super Bowl hunt.
Worst Case: Seattle still has no pass rush, which places a burden on the revamped secondary that can’t handle it. Wilson does his thing, but shootouts aren’t what the Seahawks do best. They miss the playoffs, setting up an offseason of questions about Wilson’s future in Seattle.

4. CARDINALS (5–12)
Best Case: Kingsbury and Murray turn the Cardinals’ offense into something beyond the college-style Air Raid it has been. Meanwhile, Watt leads a dominant pass rush that consistently closes out opponents, putting Arizona back in the playoffs.
Worst Case: It turns out the late-season struggles of 2020 were a harbinger of things to come. Murray can’t create magic often enough to carry an offense that is quickly becoming outdated. On defense, the pass rush looks its age. Come January, the Cards head back to the drawing board again.

More Division Previews:

AFC East: Can the Bills Hold Off the New-Look Pats?
AFC North: Cleveland's Time Has Arrived
AFC South: Titans and Colts Rise to the Top
AFC West: The Chiefs, and Then What?
NFC East: It Can Only Get Better
NFC North: Leaders Are the Pack, Again
NFC South: The Champs Have Room to Improve

Comments / 2

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

14K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Demeco Ryans
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl Liv#Titans#Seahawks#American Football#Nfc West Preview#Lions#Chargers#Super Bowl Liv#Acl#Jets#Niners#Fcs#Legion Of Boom#Cardinals#Air Raid#Seahawks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson’s new Seahawks teammate throws shade at Jared Goff

The Seattle Seahawks added a new tight end in Gerald Everett. Everett spent his previous couple of seasons with the Los Angeles Rams and was catching passes from Jared Goff. Now, Everett is benefiting from Russell Wilson, one of the best quarterbacks in the game, and the tight end is poised for a huge season.
NFLPittsburgh Post-Gazette

NFL 2021 season preview: Taking stock of the NFC

2020 record: 8-8 2021 over/under win total: 7.5. Key players: QB Andy Dalton, QB Justin Fields, RB David Montgomery, WR Allen Robinson II, OLB Khalil Mack, ILB Roquan Smith, SS Tashaun Gipson. What’s new: Oh look, a quarterback controversy. They’ve got an old reliable in a new place in Dalton,...
NFLPosted by
Fox News

NFL Top 10 QBs: Patrick Mahomes leads the way heading into 2021 season

The hardest position to play in all of sports? Quarterback. Without a question. And some of the NFL’s best week in and week out continue to make the difficulty of playing the position look so easy. Whether it’s Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes making sidearm throws on the run, or Green Bay Packers signal-caller Aaron Rodgers throwing incredible no-look passes, or Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson juking his way 60 yards down the field and into the endzone.
NFLAlliance Review

NFL picks and predictions: NFC West rolls through Week 1

Each of the four NFC West teams will be in action Sunday, with the Los Angeles Rams capping things off against the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football. Below, we look at the best bets for the NFC West, and make our best NFL picks, predictions and bets. The Seattle...
NFLBleacher Report

B/R Experts Rank the Top 50 NFL Players Heading into the 2021 Season

Every individual who plays in the NFL is an elite athlete. Those considered the league's top 50 performers are the super-elite since their abilities and production supersede everyone else's. Something truly special resides in each of these performers. How are the best of the best for the upcoming season determined,...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

The Rams X-factor for 2021 NFL season, and it’s not Matthew Stafford

With new quarterback Matthew Stafford under center and most of the team’s starters on defense returning for another year, expectations are high for the Los Angeles Rams in the 2021 NFL season. After missing the playoffs in the 2019 season, the Rams returned to the postseason in 2020 after finishing with a 10-6 record. But after a victory over the Seattle Seahawks in the Wild Card Round, their season ended with a loss to the Green Bay Packers in the Divisional Round.
NFLSpin

56 Musicians Predict the 2021 NFL Season

Only a few things are certain in this world: death, taxes and the NFL dominating the fall (and winter). Last year’s weird season ended in the familiar fashion of Tom Brady winning the Super Bowl. Snore. This year, with fans returning to full capacity stadiums, it *should* feel like the NFL of recent memory for fans, players and coaches alike.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ravens Reportedly Make Decision On Todd Gurley

It appears we can close the door on the possibility of Todd Gurley joining the Baltimore Ravens, at least for the time being. The 27-year-old Gurley, who was actually born in Baltimore, is still a free agent after spending last season with the Atlanta Falcons. When the Ravens lost second-year back J.K. Dobbins to a torn ACL over the weekend, speculation arose that Gurley could be a fit to bolster the team’s depth at the position.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Has A Message For The Ravens

Robert Griffin III sent a message to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday afternoon following the team’s devastating injury news. The Ravens have already been hit hard with the injury bug this preseason. It got even worse on Thursday. Running back Gus Edwards and defensive back Marcus Peters went down with serious injuries during practice. Both could end up missing the entire 2021 season.
NFLthespun.com

Look: What Dak Prescott Told Tom Brady After Epic Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

The Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers put on an instant classic in last night’s 2021 season opener. While Tom Brady emerged as the victorious quarterback, Dak Prescott had some kind words for his opponent. Prescott and Brady met in the middle of the field after the 31-29 Buccaneers win....
NFLthespun.com

Eagles TE Reportedly Suffered Season-Ending Injury Last Night

We’re at the midway point of the NFL preseason and the injuries appear to be mounting. Last night the Philadelphia Eagles lost their exhibition game against the New England Patriots, and lost a tight end in the process. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Eagles tight end Jason Croom is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy