College GameDay celebrity guest picker: Who is Kane Brown?

By Patrick Schmidt
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe College GameDay celebrity guest picker for Week 1 is musician Kane Brown. College football is back and that means College GameDay is back, and this year, fans are out back in full force. The GameDay signs have returned with fans trying to get their creativity featured on TV, fanbases are competing to see where GameDay will visit next and the celebrity guest picker is something fans can’t wait to learn who will be making predictions that Saturday.

