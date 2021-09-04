College GameDay celebrity guest picker: Who is Kane Brown?

Country superstar Kane Brown brings his Worldwide Beautiful Tour to the United Supermarkets Arena on Friday, Sept. 10. Brown first came to the attention of the public through social media. He released his first EP, titled "Closer", in June 2015 and followed it with the single, "Used to Love You Sober", in October 2015. After he signed with RCA Nashville in early 2016, the song was included on his EP "Chapter 1", released in March 2016, according to information from wikipedia.com.