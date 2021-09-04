CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

AFC South Preview: Titans and Colts Rise to the Top

By Conor Orr
Posted by 
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DFTRz_0bmftk6q00

It will likely come down to Derrick Henry maintaining greatness or Carson Wentz finding it again.

Once upon a time, the expectation was that Deshaun Watson and the Texans would rule over this division for years. That was before this offseason, when Watson first demanded a trade and then was accused by 22 massage therapists of sexual misconduct , opening him up to civil and possibly criminal cases, as well as league discipline. Watson has denied all charges, but the quarterback’s future with the team and possibly the NFL are murky.

Meanwhile, a trio of intriguing passers have an opportunity to take control of the AFC South. Each has his promise and his pitfalls.

It’s possible that Tennessee’s offense, ranked No. 3 last year, will continue humming despite coordinator Arthur Smith’s leaving to coach the Falcons. After all, the Titans still have 2020 rushing leader Derrick Henry (2,027 yards) and QB Ryan Tannehill, who displayed elite efficiency under Smith. And Tannehill already had one huge target in A.J. Brown; now he’s bookended by two-time All-Pro Julio Jones. But if new coordinator Todd Downing’s schemes are not as effective in opening up receivers, Tannehill could easily regress.

The Colts’ new QB is Carson Wentz, acquired from the Eagles in a trade and reunited with coach Frank Reich, who was Wentz’s coordinator in Philadelphia. After Aug. 2 foot surgery, Wentz missed a large portion of the summer, but the long-term hope is that Reich can take advantage of their history and develop an offense that gets Wentz, who fell into bad habits in Philadelphia, back to the form that made him an MVP candidate in 2017.

In Jacksonville, if Trevor Lawrence can acclimate as quickly as Andrew Luck, the last prospect who came into the NFL with this level of expectation, the Jaguars could bounce back from last year’s 1–15 record with surprising quickness. But if Lawrence’s development is hampered by playing on a roster that is raw, that won’t be good for coach Urban Meyer, the two-time NCAA champion who was controversially chosen to leap to the NFL at age 57 and lead the most critical era in Jags history.

And then there are the Texans. At press time Houston was attempting to accommodate Watson’s demand for a trade, but his legal issues leave his status uncertain. Assuming Watson is done in Houston, the team’s only goal this year under new coach David Culley should be to see whether its other quarterbacks can lead the team. Veteran Tyrod Taylor is capable under center, and Houston was fortunate to land Davis Mills, a high-upside prospect out of Stanford, in the third round. Should either emerge as a long-term option, the task of rebuilding this threadbare roster will become far easier. In reality, this seems like a roster that is built to either sell off or fall apart without any long-term financial burden.

The AFC South is a cautionary tale at looking too far into the future—and it’s not just about Watson. It wasn’t long ago that Luck seemed to have a Peyton Manning–esque stranglehold on the division, before his surprise retirement in 2019. Now the landscape is wide open, with anyone but Houston looking plausible. Sure, the Titans have Henry, but he has logged two straight seasons of almost 400 carries. The Colts have an elite defense, led by linebacker Darius Leonard, tackle DeForest Buckner and esteemed coordinator Matt Eberflus. Who knows? Perhaps even the young Jaguars are ready to take charge.

Watch NFL games online all season long with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Predicted Order of Finish

1. COLTS (11–6)
Best Case: Wentz finds his old form behind a strong offensive line and with more accomplished pass catchers than he had in Philly. Parris Campbell, a 2019 second-round pick, finally stays healthy, and his speed elevates the offense.
Worst Case: Wentz is slow to return from surgery, and rusty when he returns. Without the benefit of a full training camp, many of last year's mistakes are repeated, submarining Indy's stellar run game and defense.

2. TITANS (10–7)
Best Case: The offense hums along as the losses of TE Jonnu Smith and WR Corey Davis in free agency are offset by the acquisitions of WRs Julio Jones and Josh Reynolds and the emergence of fourth-year TE Anthony Firkser. Free-agent end Bud Dupree adds a new punch to last season’s 28th-ranked defense.
Worst Case: Henry finally wears down, and the turnover at offensive coordinator and at the wide receiver position (Adam Humphries is also now gone from the roster) is too much. Tannehill regresses into the middling, inconsistent quarterback who was traded by Miami in 2019.

3. JAGUARS (7–10)
Best Case: Lawrence is as pro-ready as advertised, injecting an Andrew Luck-ian sense of stability at the position. Jacksonville finishes the year close to .500 and appears ready to make the playoffs in Lawrence’s second season.
Worst Case: The Jaguars’ schemes look dated, especially on offense, as Lawrence fails to flourish under offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell. Jacksonville shakes up its coaching staff after the season, giving the feeling that the team is mishandling the best QB prospect in years.

4. TEXANS (1–16)
Best Case: By winning more than two games and finishing with something other than the worst record in the NFL, the Texans exceed expectations. The team plays hard for Culley. Mills establishes himself as the QB of the future while the front office accumulates as much draft capital as possible.
Worst Case: Taylor starts all season at quarterback and ekes out enough victories with Houston’s crew of middling veterans to drop the Texans back in the draft. This robs them of the ability to select one of the top QBs of the class of 2022.

More Division Previews:

AFC East: Can the Bills Hold Off the New-Look Pats?
AFC North: Cleveland's Time Has Arrived
AFC West: The Chiefs, and Then What?
NFC East: It Can Only Get Better
NFC North: Leaders Are the Pack, Again
NFC South: The Champs Have Room to Improve
NFC West: Battle to Be Best of the Best

Comments / 0

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

14K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Culley
Person
Peyton Manning
Person
Trevor Lawrence
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Colts#Afc South#American Football#Afc South Preview#Texans#The Afc South#Mvp#Stanford#Indy#Wr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
NCAA
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Icon James Holzhauer Is Asking for Trouble By Saying Buccaneers Star Has Better Stiff Arm Than Derrick Henry

Legendary “Jeopardy!” contestant James Holzhauer isn’t one to hold back his thoughts and opinions when it comes to the wide world of sports. The former “Jeopardy!” champion is a professional sports gambler and knows his stuff when it comes to sports. Last night, the National Football League opened its 2021 season with a thrilling nail-biter that came down to the final seconds. The game featured an all-out battle between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. Tom Brady and the reigning Super Bowl champs claimed victory by the most narrow of margins. The “Jeopardy!” icon greatly enjoyed watching the game between the Cowboys and Bucs. As he often does, he spent a good deal of the game providing his thoughts through social media. He put up a couple of tweets but one, in particular, seems to have Holzhauer in disagreement with NFL fans.
NFLCBS Sports

Agent's Take: Carson Wentz, Matthew Stafford among quarterbacks with something to prove in 2021

Offensive players, excluding quarterbacks, and defensive players to keep an eye on were covered in articles last week. Now, the focus turns to passers. Every season, a different set of players face a crossroads or have something to prove for a variety of reasons. The most common reasons are related to age, contract or salary cap concerns, injury, poor performance or off-the-field issues.
NFLPosted by
HorseshoeHuddle

Colts 2021 Fantasy Preview: TE Kylen Granson

There's not always a reason to get excited about fourth-round draft picks, but that's not the case with Indianapolis Colts rookie tight end Kylen Granson. From the moment the team began studying him leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft, they knew what they could do with his skill set.
NFLPosted by
The Associated Press

Uncertainty abounds in AFC South as Titans attempt to repeat

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — There’s more uncertainty than usual surrounding the AFC South, and it extends beyond Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson. The NFL’s lone division with two playoff teams in each of the last four years is dealing with significant changes heading into the 2021 season. Two new head coaches, three new offensive coordinators, three new quarterbacks and several prominent cleats to fill could put the South’s postseason streak in jeopardy.
NFLPosted by
HorseshoeHuddle

Indianapolis Colts 2021 Season Preview

New faces dot the Indianapolis Colts' 2021 roster at some of the most important positions, led by new franchise quarterback Carson Wentz and rookie pass rusher Kwity Paye, but aside from some new faces in key places, the 2021 Colts remain largely the same, this time looking to take another step forward in the AFC.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts WR Zach Pascal, a former undrafted free agent, is offering support to players fighting to secure a roster spot. “I always tell the guys, ‘Put it on film. Leave it on film so not just the Colts, but everybody, the whole league’s watching . . . especially in the preseason. Whatever it is, have fun, and just put it on the field, put it on tape.’
NFLnfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Quenton Nelson, Colts, Brandin Cooks, Texans, Titans

Colts G Quenton Nelson said he’s glad his foot injury was sustained during training camp and is “doing everything I can” to be ready for Week 1. “I was just thankful it happened now,” Nelson said, via Dave Griffiths of Fox59. “Thankful that they said five weeks recovery time because that would give me time to get back for Week 1. I was just thankful that it wasn’t worse. I’m doing everything I can to get back for Week 1.”
NFLthedraftnetwork.com

BetPrep Givin Futures: AFC South and NFC South Futures

This week, BetPrep Sharp Brad Feinberg discusses his top AFC South and NFC South futures for the 2021-2022 NFL season with host and BetPrep Editor Michael Salfino of The Athletic and FiveThirtyEight. Futures include the Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and New Orleans Saints.
FootballTimes News

Sch. Haven tops Colts in opener

The anticipation needed a two-day wait time. Mother Nature made sure of the delay, but she couldn’t assure the outcome for Marian’s football team in its season opener Sunday evening at Men of Marian Stadium. Hurricane (Schuylkill) Haven at times looked quiet, but when it had to unleash some whiplash,...
NFLnfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Carson Wentz, Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Deshaun Watson, Titans

Colts HC Frank Reich said it’s too early to tell if QB Carson Wentz and OL Quenton Nelson will be ready for Week 1. This was before Indianapolis put Wentz on the COVID-19 list which will keep him out until Thursday at least. “We’ve got to see how (Wentz) responds...
Footballmorrissussexsports.com

2021 Kinnelon Colts Football Preview

Run. This is perhaps the fastest group of skill players that we’ve had in my tenure at Kinnelon. The development of the young offensive line. Our season will go so far as the offensive line allows us to go. If we can get incremental gains each day in technique and assignment, we should have the ability to develop into a formidable offense.

Comments / 0

Community Policy