CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

D-Day looms for Baaeed in Prix du Moulin

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WkgWq_0bmftCIG00
Baaeed winning at Newmarket (Tim Goode/PA) (PA Wire)

Connections of Baaeed are taking nothing for granted ahead of the unbeaten colt’s eagerly-anticipated graduation to the highest level in Sunday’s Prix du Moulin at ParisLongchamp.

The William Haggas-trained three-year-old did not make his racecourse debut until early June – but less than three months later he is ranked as one of the most exciting horses in Europe.

Since scoring on his introduction at Leicester, Baaeed has treated his rivals with contempt on a couple of occasions at Newmarket before powering clear in the Group Three Thoroughbred Stakes at Glorious Goodwood.

The time has come for the son of Sea The Stars to test his powers in Group One company – and with Jim Bolger deciding against declaring his 2000 Guineas and St James’s Palace Stakes hero Poetic Flare, Baaeed will be a red-hot favourite to make it five from five.

Angus Gold, racing manager for owners Shadwell Estate, said: “He’s going up another couple of grades and there’s no point jumping the gun – let’s see if he’s up to it.

“It’s a shame Jim Bolger’s doesn’t run. Everyone wants to see the good horses run in these races and I’d imagine he’s saving him for the Irish Champion Stakes, which is understandable.

“We’re taking on a very good filly (Snow Lantern) who is obviously a Group One winner already and very highly thought of.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A4WXf_0bmftCIG00
Baaeed – champion in waiting? (PA)

“It’s going to be a big test for him and we’ll see if he can live up to the hype now.”

With Baaeed having proved his versatility ground-wise, there are no real concerns regarding underfoot conditions in Paris.

“I’m told it’s going to be nearly good ground. They might get a little bit of rain, but not too much,” Gold added.

“He’s won on good to soft, so I don’t think the ground will worry him unless they get a downpour and it goes heavy or something.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ThdY_0bmftCIG00
Snow Lantern after winning the Falmouth Stakes (David Davies/Jockey Club) (PA Wire)

Baaeed is joined on the trip across the Channel by Richard Hannon’s Snow Lantern. The daughter of Frankel is a Group One winner already, with a top-level triumph in the Falmouth Stakes sandwiched by creditable placed efforts in the Coronation and the Sussex.

Aidan O’Brien saddles both Order of Australia and Lope Y Fernandez, with Andre Fabre’s Victor Ludorum and Peter Schiergen’s German filly Novemba completing the six-strong field.

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

36K+
Followers
90K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aidan O'brien
Person
Jim Bolger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#D Day#Coronation Stakes#Prix Du Moulin#Parislongchamp#Shadwell Estate#Channel#Falmouth Stakes#German
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
AnimalsPosted by
newschain

Bolger will make late call on Poetic Flare’s Moulin challenge

Jim Bolger will wait until later in the week before deciding whether to send Poetic Flare back to France for the Prix du Moulin at ParisLongchamp. The Dawn Approach colt has enjoyed an excellent season so far – winning the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket and the St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot, as well as filling the runner-up spot in the Irish Guineas, Sussex Stakes and Prix Jacques le Marois.
AnimalsPosted by
newschain

Prix Vermeille beckons for Snowfall

Aidan O’Brien’s Snowfall will head next to the Group One Prix Vermeille at ParisLongchamp as she seeks to continue her flawless three-year-old campaign. The Deep Impact filly has been all-conquering this term, taking the Group Three Musidora Stakes before striding to a memorably emphatic 16-length victory in the Oaks at Epsom in June.
AnimalsPosted by
newschain

Hannon happy to take on Baaeed with Snow Lantern

Richard Hannon believes he has “nothing to lose” by allowing his star filly Snow Lantern to take on the unbeaten Baaeed the Prix du Moulin at ParisLongchamp on Sunday. The William Haggas-trained Baaeed is a hot favourite to successfully graduate to Group One level this weekend, having been hugely impressive in winning each of his four starts to date.
SportsPosted by
newschain

Brilliant Baaeed delivers Group One gold at ParisLongchamp

Baaeed continued his meteoric rise as he stayed unbeaten with a decisive victory on his Group One debut in the Prix du Moulin at ParisLongchamp. William Haggas’ colt took the measure of top-level opposition at his first attempt, extending his winning sequence to five in a career which only began in a Leicester maiden in June.
WorldSkySports

Irish Champion Stakes: Poetic Flare on target for Leopardstown as Jim Bolger decides to miss Prix du Moulin

Poetic Flare is set to step up in trip for next week's Irish Champion Stakes after trainer Jim Bolger decided against a clash with Baaeed in France on Sunday. The duo had been in line to face off in the Prix du Moulin at ParisLongchamp, with Poetic Flare bringing Group One victories to the table having landed both the 2000 Guineas and St James's Palace Stakes this term, while Baaeed is a rising star and unbeaten in four starts so far.
WorldPosted by
newschain

‘You have to go for it’ – Dettori ready for Palace Pier v Baaeed in QEII

Frankie Dettori is relishing the prospect of a clash between Baaeed and Palace Pier in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot on Champions Day. The popular Italian has been a near ever present in the saddle during Palace Pier’s career to date, missing just one of the Kingman colt’s 10 starts, and they have met with defeat only once – finishing third in testing conditions for last year’s QEII.
WorldPosted by
newschain

Top trio face Irish Champion Stakes showdown

St Mark’s Basilica, Tarnawa and Poetic Flare have all been declared among a field of four in Saturday’s Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown. Aidan O’Brien’s three-year-old St Mark’s Basilica arrives on a four-race Group One-winning streak over the course of two seasons. He won the Dewhurst on his final start...
Sportstheplaidhorse.com

Charlie Jones and Charismo Z Win $30,000 Labor Day Grand Prix

BURBANK, Calif. – The West Palms Events LA Labor Day Classic (Sept. 1-5) featured a week of top competition, including $30,000 Labor Day Grand Prix, a USHJA National Hunt & Go Hunter Derby, LAHJA Medal Finals, and a $5,000 1.40m Welcome Classic. Charlie Jones and Lindsay Maxwell’s Charismo Z secured...
WorldSkySports

St Mark's Basilica lands epic Irish Champion Stakes

St Mark's Basilica landed the odds in a pulsating renewal of the Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown. Having his first race since winning the Coral-Eclipse Stakes at Sandown 10 weeks ago, St Mark's Basilica (5-6 favourite) showed his trademark brilliance to overcome two Group One winners in Tarnawa and Poetic Flare in an absorbing tactical affair for the mile-and-a-quarter showpiece.
MotorsportsESPN

The Dutch Grand Prix is bonkers. And it's not even race day yet

ZANDVOORT, Netherlands -- If anyone needed any confirmation the Dutch Grand Prix is going to be rowdy, they got it on Friday. Several minutes into the second practice session the Zandvoort crowd, almost at full capacity on the day F1 sets aside for two hours of practice, erupted like a football stadium witnessing a late winner. You didn't need to be near a screen to work out why -- Lewis Hamilton was out with an engine issue.
Saint Petersburg, FLABC Action News

P1 Powerboat Grand Prix

The P1 Powerboat Grand Prix will be this Saturday and Sunday, September 4th in St. Petersburg. We talk with Thomas Covington to learn more about the exciting event!. Tickets are available at p1offshore.com.
Lifestylegadventures.com

What are the days like on our Tour du Mont Blanc?

Thinking of lacing up your hiking boots to tackle this world-famous circuit? Much like the International Mountain Leader guiding your journey, we’re here to help lead the way and give you valuable insight. Quaint mountain refuges! Epic cable car rides! Massive alpine peaks! So many natural highs await on our Trekking Mont Blanc tour and we’ve got the lowdown on each day. Of course, alpine conditions change and your leader is prepped to switch things up along the way but what follows is our typical itinerary and hike time estimates. Allons-y!
MilitaryEnumclaw Courier Herald

America’s band of roughnecks fueled allied D-Day mission

When thinking of England’s fabled Sherwood Forest, the medieval images of Robin Hood and his band of archers and swordsmen hiding in the woods giving the Sheriff of Nottingham a hard time come to mind. Who would envision a crew of young American oil workers, concealed among the giant oaks,...
Golfgolfmagic.com

WATCH: Former England striker Peter Crouch SMASHES huge driver!

Former footballer Peter Crouch had his playing partners in stitches yesterday when he crushed a tee shot with a massive driver. The 6ft 7in striker, who is a keen golfer, shared a video on his Twitter profile using a club with a shaft nearly as big as him. He posted...
FIFABBC

Sarina Wiegman: New England boss on her vision for success

Sarina Wiegman met the English media in person for the first time at Wembley on Thursday and the conversation was dominated by one thing - what is her plan to win the European Championship?. She was not flustered, and when asked if she was aware of the expectation which comes...

Comments / 0

Community Policy