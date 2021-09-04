Maine COVID-19 Cases Remain High at Start of Labor Day Weekend

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As many plan to gather this Labor Day weekend, it has the possibility of gravely impacting the state of COVID-19 in Arkansas. Thursday marked a grim milestone as 7,000 people in the state have succumbed to the virus. "This is something that 2 years ago wasn't even on the horizon, now here we are, and 7,000 Arkansans are dead," said Arkansas Surgeon General Dr. Greg Bledsoe.