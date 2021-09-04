CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Balance and Levi’s Collaborate on New 990v3 Sneakers in Denim-Inspired Colorways and Cool Grays

By Tara Larson
Footwear News
 7 days ago
New Balance and Levi’s are back again with a new update on one of the sneaker brand’s most popular styles in colorways that nod to each of their signature palettes.

The limited-edition Levi’s x New Balance’s 990v3 Sneaker will be released on Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. ET and will retail for $220. The sneakers will be available in two colorways, Indigo and Grey, which are inspired by each brand’s color tones. Both of the sneakers feature an extra-hairy suede overlay inspired by the back of Levi’s leather patches, plus a base layer that’s made up of Levi’s famed Shrink-To-Fit denim — which is frequently used on the fan-favorite 501 jeans from the denim brand.

The gray color contrasts its two shades with cream detailing and white laces, and the indigo colorway uses a mix of blues in shades of Levi’s denim with cream laces. Both pairs include a co-branded N logo, taken to the next level with a custom-designed Levi’s tab stitched to the quarter panel. The two-tone ENCAP midsole cushioning provides support with lightweight foam with a durable polyurethane rim.

The companies have worked together in the past. They just dropped a grayscale patchwork collection in August as well as a fall collection in October 2020 for men and women.

