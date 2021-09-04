Axis of Time TV adaptation in the works from Occupation director Luke Sparke
Deadline has reported the sci-fi alternate history WWII novel trilogy Axis of Time is getting a TV series adaptation from Occupation director Luke Sparke. The trilogy was written by author John Birmingham and followed a multinational American-led armada in the near-future being sent back to World War II after an experiment gone awry. As they link up with WWII naval forces in the Pacific, social values and norms clash as the WWII veterans deal with both the advanced technology and the mixed races of the modern coalition, but the presence of the modern military has thrown time off course and threatens the very future.www.flickeringmyth.com
