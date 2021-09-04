CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Axis of Time TV adaptation in the works from Occupation director Luke Sparke

By Ricky Church
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeadline has reported the sci-fi alternate history WWII novel trilogy Axis of Time is getting a TV series adaptation from Occupation director Luke Sparke. The trilogy was written by author John Birmingham and followed a multinational American-led armada in the near-future being sent back to World War II after an experiment gone awry. As they link up with WWII naval forces in the Pacific, social values and norms clash as the WWII veterans deal with both the advanced technology and the mixed races of the modern coalition, but the presence of the modern military has thrown time off course and threatens the very future.

Axis Of Time alt-history World War II book series to be adapted for TV

The potential television adaptation of John Birmingham’s World War II alternate history book series Axis of Time will begin "when a military experiment in the near future has thrust an American-led multinational armada back to 1942, right into the middle of the U.S. naval task force speeding toward Midway Atoll, and what was to be the most spectacular U.S. triumph of the entire war," per Deadline. "Thousands die in the chaos, but the changes in the time space continuum have only begun. The veterans of Pearl Harbor, led by Admiral Spruance, have never seen a helicopter, or a satellite link, or a nuclear weapon. And they’ve never encountered an African American colonel or a mixed-race female British naval commander. While they embrace the armada’s awesome firepower, they may find the twenty-first century sailors themselves far from acceptable." Luke Sparke, the Australian writer/director behind the sci-fi feature franchise Occupation, will write the adaptation.
The Axis Of Time: John Birmingham Alt-History Novels Set for TV Adapt

A television remake has been set in motion for the book trilogy The Axis of Time by Australian author John Birmingham. Australian writer and director Luke Sparke, whose past work includes the sci-fi feature Occupation, is also onboard the project. The first book in the series by Birmingham was Weapons of Choice, followed by Designated Targets and Final Impact. The Axis of Time series began with that first novel back in 2004 when published by Macmillan Publishers. Here's a look at the overview for the first novel that offers a better sense of what the series is about:
Why The Bleach Live Action Adaptation Worked

Sometimes anime live action adaptations tend to fall flat, Bleach isn’t one of those. The Bleach live action film was released in 2018 by Warner Bros Production. It adapted the story of the same name that was penned by mangaka and illustrator, Tite Kubo. It was well filmed and the special effects managed to blend in just enough to make the movie one fluid story. After recent movies that performed rather poorly like Netflix’s Adaptation of Death Note and Paramount’s Ghost in the Shell, it was nice to see Bleach give such an iconic manga and anime, justice. One could argue that those were both from western companies but maybe that just means that they still have a few things to learn before they can truly embrace the Japanese animation market. Whatever the case may be, here is why we feel the 2018 Bleach live action adaptation worked.
Shawn Mendes will oversee music for TV adaptation of ‘Life Is Strange’ video game

Shawn Mendes can add “executive producer” and “music supervisor” to his resume: He’s going to be involved in bringing the video game Life Is Strange to TV. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Shawn and Andrew Gertler — Shawn’s partner in their production company Permanent Content — are going to oversee music for the TV series, which is currently in development. Shawn and Gertler will executive produce the project as well.
Queensland writer Luke Sparke to helm television series based on acclaimed Axis of Time novels

Sparke Films has secured the television rights to the “Axis of Time” trilogy, the best-selling novels by John Birmingham. The epic drama television series, tentatively titled Weapons of Choice after the first book in the series, is in late development with offers out to first-choice cast. Weapons of Choice will explore the far-reaching effects of time, war, and the human condition.
The Final Frontier is just the beginning in Star Trek: Prodigy trailer

As part of the Star Trek Day celebrations, a new poster and trailer have been released for the upcoming CG-animated series Star Trek: Prodigy which follows six young outcasts as they commandeer a derelict Starfleet vessel and use it to explore the galaxy in search of a better future; check them out here…
Shudder shares first look at V/H/S/94, sets October release date

Back in June it was announced that Shudder had acquired V/H/S/94, the fourth instalment in the found footage horror anthology series, and now the streamer has set an October release date, as well as sharing the above first look image. The official synopsis for the film reads: “In V/H/S/94, after...
Netflix and WWE announce interactive horror movie Escape the Undertaker

Netflix and World Wrestling Entertainment have announced the upcoming release of Escape the Undertaker, a new interactive horror movie heading to the streaming service in time for Halloween. As per Bloody Disgusting, Escape the Undertaker features legendary WWE Superstar The Undertaker alongside Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Big E of...
Director is ready again to adapt on 'The Miracle Worker'

Veteran director Kayla Earnest will christen the Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas' Adam B. Robinson Jr. Black Box Theater, 627 S. Main St., with the mid-September production of "The Miracle Worker." At this point, she's focused and as with every other production, she's giving it her all. This...
Star Trek Is Adapting with the Times While Still Honoring Its Mission

When it comes to creating new canon for an established franchise like Star Trek, there's a balance of trying to bring a new generation of fans providing compelling enough content to survive the contemporary realm of modern TV and appeasing the holdover fans, who are not only starving for new content but also looking to maintain a level of respect for the foundation they cherished growing up. What many call Nu-Trek started with the 2009 soft reboot in J. J. Abrams Star Trek, we got a more action-oriented and dramatic-driven story introduction to the Kelvin Universe that set the tone with a recasting of The Original Series cast. With the relaunch of the film franchise and success of streamers like Netflix, Hulu, and Prime Video, ViacomCBS decided to provide their own platform with Star Trek as the flagship series to lean behind for CBS All Access, now Paramount+. Starting with Discovery and its success, two more Trek shows launched with Picard and Lower Decks with two more on the way in Prodigy and Strange New Worlds. One benefit of course is seeing the franchise thrive once again in the 21st century and in part, it's thanks to the shows providing an opportunity to see fan favorites mesh with the new cast, but is Paramount+ doing enough?
World War II-era boxing drama In Full Bloom gets a trailer, poster and images

Dazzler Media is set to release the critically acclaimed World War II-era boxing drama In Full Bloom in the UK this October, and you can check out the official trailer, poster and promotional images for the film here…. Set in post-World War II Tokyo, undefeated Japanese boxing champion Masahiro (Yusuke...
Director Gavin O’Connor Talks ‘Warrior’ After 10 Years, The Upcoming TV Adaptation & His ‘Suicide Squad’ Script [The Playlist Podcast]

Gavin O’Connor has no shortage of successful film and TV projects in recent years – whether it’s “Mare of Easttown” (which he serves as Executive Producer), “The Way Back,” or “The Accountant” – all have been embraced by critics and fans alike. But perhaps his most overlooked film, “Warrior,” starring a then-unknown Tom Hardy and Joel Edgerton, is seeing a groundswell of appreciation. And on this episode of The Playlist Podcast, O’Connor joins the show on the film’s tenth anniversary to deep-dive on the film.
Chucky poster promises a classic coming of rage story

With its premiere just a little over a month away, Syfy and USA Network have released a new poster for Chucky, the upcoming small screen continuation of the Child’s Play series from franchise creator Don Mancini; check it out here…. Chucky sees the return of franchise veterans Brad Dourif, Jennifer...
No One Gets Out Alive in trailer for new Netflix horror

Netflix has released a poster and trailer for director Santiago Menghini’s upcoming horror No One Gets Out Alive. Based on Adam Nevill’s 2014 novel of the same name, the film follows immigrant Ambar (Cristina Rodlo) on her search of the American Dream until she finds herself trapped in a living nightmare when she’s forced to take a room in a near derelict boarding house.
Lena Headey To Produce TV Adaptation Of ‘The Girl And The Goddess’ With Boat Rocker

Game of Thrones star Lena Headey will produce a series adaptation of Nikita Gill’s The Girl and the Goddess with Boat Rocker. The Girl and the Goddess follows Paro as she embarks on the newest chapter of her life at a London university. As Paro’s world opens up to new possibilities, she must also face the trauma of her past — a place brought to vivid life through flashbacks to young Paro in India as her society is torn apart by Partition. Paro is guided by numerous Hindu deities who provide a framework for each episode as they navigate her through the trials of childhood and teenage...

