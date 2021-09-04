Axis of Time TV adaptation in the works from Occupation director Luke Sparke

When it comes to creating new canon for an established franchise like Star Trek, there's a balance of trying to bring a new generation of fans providing compelling enough content to survive the contemporary realm of modern TV and appeasing the holdover fans, who are not only starving for new content but also looking to maintain a level of respect for the foundation they cherished growing up. What many call Nu-Trek started with the 2009 soft reboot in J. J. Abrams Star Trek, we got a more action-oriented and dramatic-driven story introduction to the Kelvin Universe that set the tone with a recasting of The Original Series cast. With the relaunch of the film franchise and success of streamers like Netflix, Hulu, and Prime Video, ViacomCBS decided to provide their own platform with Star Trek as the flagship series to lean behind for CBS All Access, now Paramount+. Starting with Discovery and its success, two more Trek shows launched with Picard and Lower Decks with two more on the way in Prodigy and Strange New Worlds. One benefit of course is seeing the franchise thrive once again in the 21st century and in part, it's thanks to the shows providing an opportunity to see fan favorites mesh with the new cast, but is Paramount+ doing enough?