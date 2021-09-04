Manchester United close to appointing Ed Woodward replacement
Manchester United have decided to hire group managing director Richard Arnold as their new chief executive, bringing an end to their search for Ed Woodward's replacement. Woodward announced in April 2021 that he would be leaving the Red Devils at the end of the year, after the club's failed attempt to form the breakaway European Super League led to major fan protests and calls for change at the top of the club.www.90min.com
