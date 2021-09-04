CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester United close to appointing Ed Woodward replacement

By Max Cooper
90min.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester United have decided to hire group managing director Richard Arnold as their new chief executive, bringing an end to their search for Ed Woodward's replacement. Woodward announced in April 2021 that he would be leaving the Red Devils at the end of the year, after the club's failed attempt to form the breakaway European Super League led to major fan protests and calls for change at the top of the club.

Related
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Manchester United 'expected to announced Ed Woodward's replacement within weeks'... after the embattled CEO announced in April that he would leave at the end of 2021 after the disastrous attempt to join the European Super League

Manchester United are reportedly close to unveiling a successor to outgoing chief executive Ed Woodward. The 49-year-old, who advised the Glazer family on their takeover of the Red Devils in 2005 and became CEO of the club in 2013, has received constant criticism during his time at the helm, most recently following United's disastrous attempt to join the European Super League.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Man Utd to create new position for Woodward replacement

Manchester United are set to create a new position for Ed Woodward's replacement. Richard Arnold is set to succeed Woodward as he steps down as the club's executive vice-chairman. Sky Sports says a statement confirming Arnold's arrival could be made within weeks, although the decision is yet to be formally...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Working on another transfer deal, Sir Alex? Legendary former United boss Ferguson meets Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Ed Woodward and David Gill for meal in Manchester after playing huge part in Cristiano Ronaldo's £19.8m return

Sir Alex Ferguson met up with current Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward at a club luncheon on Thursday afternoon. The legendary United boss played a key role in convincing Cristiano Ronaldo to return to Old Trafford in a £19.8million deal from Juventus in the summer transfer window.
UFCchatsports.com

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals he knew a MONTH ago about Cristiano Ronaldo's stunning return to Manchester United... admitting his close friend's Old Trafford move was 'not a surprise'

UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov has revealed that he knew of Cristiano Ronaldo's blockbuster return to Manchester United a month ago. Nurmagomedov and Ronaldo are very close friends, with the undefeated UFC legend admitting earlier this year that the two speak 'almost every day'. The football community was stunned by events...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Cristiano Ronaldo Rejoins Manchester United

After 12 years in which he has claimed a dozen or more major trophies and broken a string of records, Cristiano Ronaldo will return to the place where he first established himself as one of the finest players of this, and any, generation, leaving Juventus to rejoin Manchester United on a two-year contract.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Wolves 0 Manchester United 1

FIRST HALF – WOLVES UP FOR THE FIGHT. An electric atmosphere inside the ground was met with a blistering start to the match and, within the opening minutes, Jadon Sancho was driving at the Wolves defence.
Premier League101 WIXX

FACTBOX – Soccer – Manchester United signing Cristiano Ronaldo

(Reuters) – Factbox on Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who is set to re-join Manchester United after the Premier League club agreed a deal with Juventus on Friday. * Born Feb. 5, 1985 in Funchal, Madeira. * Plays youth team football at Nacional before joining Sporting Lisbon in 2002. MANCHESTER UNITED...
SoccerYardbarker

Feyenoord closing in on loan deal for Manchester United starlet

Manchester United winger Amad Diallo looks set for a season away on loan, with speculating heating up over a move to Eredivisie outfit Feyenoord Rotterdam. Diallo has made eight appearances for Manchester United’s first-team, and he wouldn’t get many games this season following the arrivals of Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Premier LeagueSunderland Echo

Newcastle United favourites to sign Manchester United defender

Steve Bruce remains open to adding to his squad – most likely a loan deal – but admits that may not materialise. Recent reports have suggested the Magpies are once again attempting to bring Leicester City midfielder Hamza Choudhury to Tyneside – but it’ll go down the wire. Choudhury isn’t...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Radamel Falcao 'closes in on shock move to LaLiga new boys Rayo Vallecano as the former Manchester United and Chelsea striker agrees to terminate his contract with Galatasaray'

Radamel Falcao is reportedly close to sealing a shock move to LaLiga new boys Rayo Vallecano. The former Manchester United and Chelsea striker is currently with Turkish club Galatasaray, who he joined from the Red Devils in 2019. But Spanish journalist Juan Pablo Murillo reports the 35-year-old is closing in...

