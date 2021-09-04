CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Motorcyclist Crashes, Dies From Injuries On Edens Expressway

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (CBS) — A person died after crashing their motorcycle on the Edens Expressway Saturday morning, authorities said. Illinois State Police responded to a one unit motorcycle crash at about 7:54 a.m. on I-94 northbound near Wilson Avenue. Preliminary reports indicate that the motorcyclist ran off the roadway and struck a concrete barrier. The person was pronounced dead on the scene.

