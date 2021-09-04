CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
JSO: Fight leads to deadly shooting on Jacksonville’s Northside

By Bailey Husker, Action News Jax
 7 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One man is dead after a fight on Jacksonville’s Northside Friday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Police said around 8 p.m. Friday, they received multiple calls about a loud fight involving multiple people on Rhode Island Drive.

Minutes later, more calls came in saying the fight had turned violent and multiple gunshots were fired.

Upon arrival, JSO found one man dead in the front yard of a home and secured the scene for investigation.

More officers were called to a nearby hospital where people were being treated for gunshot wounds stemming from the same incident.

It is unclear how many people were shot, but JSO said witnesses told police it sounded like there were multiple gunshots.

JSO’s homicide detectives, crime scene investigators, and partners with the state attorney’s office are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information should call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 866-865-8477(TIPS).

