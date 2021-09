Fox News host Laura Ingraham opened her show on Friday decrying the Biden administration’s "occupation" of the United States. The "Ingraham Angle" host referred to sentiment she has espoused during the first seven months of the Biden presidency: "You can’t govern a country you essentially hate. You can only occupy it, rule over it," she said. "When Biden announced a federal vaccine mandate yesterday, his intention was not to promote more trust or to appeal to our patriotic spirit. This wasn’t about COVID, following the science, or implementing sound policy."