Washington Nationals’ lineup for 2nd of 5 with the New York Mets in D.C.

By Patrick Reddington
federalbaseball.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuan Soto started last night’s game 2 for 7 with a home run, walk, and strikeout in his head-to-head matchups with Rich Hill in their respective careers, and a .253/.376/.481 line vs left-handed pitchers overall this season (vs a .332/.485/.540 line vs RHPs), but NY’s 41-year-old, 17-year veteran kept Soto off the basepaths and off-balance throughout their three at-bats against one another.

