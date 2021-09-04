Maine COVID-19 Cases Remain High at Start of Labor Day Weekend

MARQUETTE, MI-- Marquette County is in the “high transmission” category for COVID-19 but fewer people are hospitalized, thanks to vaccines. Doctor Bob Lorinser is Medical Director of the Marquette County Health Department. He says the county is averaging more than ten cases a day. Hospitals are treating COVID patients, but it’s not like the surge in November, when elderly people and those with increased risk were vulnerable and the vaccine wasn’t yet available.