Maine COVID-19 Cases Remain High at Start of Labor Day Weekend
The Maine Center for Disease Control on Saturday reported 491 new coronavirus cases in the state, with no additional deaths. The CDC estimates there are over 4,400 active COVID-19 cases across the state as the long Labor Day weekend begins. Penobscot County accounts for about 20% of those infections with an estimated 912 active cases, including 79 in Saturday's report. Aroostook County added 36 new cases on Saturday for an estimated 400 active cases.1019therock.com
