Dare County Library to Participate in National September 11 Memorial & Museum’s Educational Poster Exhibition

In recognition of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, Dare County Library will host an educational exhibition, “September 11, 2001: The Day That Changed the World.”. The Dare County Library is excited to announce its participation in “September 11, 2001: The Day That Changed the World,” an educational exhibition that presents the history of September 11, its origins and its ongoing implications through the personal stories of those who witnessed and survived the terrorist attacks that occurred that day.