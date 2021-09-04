CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 7: Final ‘Stay in Your Lane’ hopes

Cover picture for the articleThe premiere of Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 7 is literally just a handful of hours away. So how can you be prepare for it?. The first thing that we should point out here is the title of “Stay in Your Lane.” We know that installments for this show tend to be named such things for a reason, and we gotta think that this is going to be the case here, as well. We’re wondering already if either Marvin, Lou Lou, or even Nicole does something that gets them in FAR more trouble than they realize. Remember that this could be quite the ominous hour! There are a lot of different twists and turns to prepare for in advance.

50 Cent under fire for using Michael K. Williams' death to promote his Cognac brand and Power Book III: Raising Kanan

“Damn if you didn’t see Raising Kanan check it out that fentanyl is no joke, killing the clientele. RIP micheal k. williams,” the rapper/producer wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post that misspelled Williams' name and used hashtags for his Cognac brand. 50 Cent tried to explain himself in a follow-up post that showed a screenshot of an article on his past feud with Williams. “Don’t ever try to understand me I’m different,” he captioned the post. “I don’t do all the fake love sh*t.”
Animal Kingdom season 6: Is filming already done for final episodes?

We know that we’re still in the thick of Animal Kingdom season 5 airing, but for the sake of this article, why not look ahead?. For anyone out there who did not know, the TNT drama has already been renewed for a sixth and final season. There is no official premiere date for it as of yet, but note that production started up earlier this year on it. Not only that, but filming has already wrapped!
Power Book III: Raising Kanan Welcomes Luckett, Dorsey, Brown & Singer

Less than two months after "Power" franchise creator & EP Courtney A. Kemp, EP Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, and series creator & showrunner Sascha Penn's Mekai Curtis and Patina Miller-starring Power Book III: Raising Kanan was picked up for a second season (with Antonio Ortiz's Shawn "Famous" Figueroa promoted to a series regular), we have some new faces joining the cast. Deadline Hollywood is reporting that LeToya Luckett (Ballers, Greenleaf), Omar Dorsey (Queen Sugar, Harriet), Krystal Joy Brown (Hamilton, The Equalizer), and Paulina Singer (Dead of Summer, Gotham) are set to join STARZ's prequel series in recurring roles.
Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: Claire makes her push

We’re a little over 24 hours away from the first Big Brother 23 Double Eviction of the season and with that in mind, it’s scrambling time! Or, it’s at least Claire’s opportunity to try and fight for her place in the house. It’s easy to give her credit for what...
Blue Bloods season 12 photo: A Frank Reagan premiere crisis

We know that this will come to a shock to a lot of people but when Blue Bloods season 12 premieres on CBS, Frank Reagan will face a new crisis. Sure, he’s done this hundreds of times already, but where would the police drama be without it?. As a matter...
The Resident season 5 episode 2 spoilers: Is Nic’s exit still a secret?

Today Fox handed over some of the first details on The Resident season 5 episode 2 — so did they actually give us a real tease about Nic?. It goes without saying that this is something that the vast majority of the audience wants; it’s pretty distressing going into the first episodes with such uncertainty about her future! We know that Emily VanCamp is now leaving the series, though no one behind the scenes is confirming how that departure will happen. (At this point, we’re expecting the worst and hoping there’s a chance we’re proven wrong.)
Exclusive: Raquel Thomas Shows Lou Lou Who's Boss in Power Book III Sneak Peek

We already knew that Patina Miller's Raquel Thomas was a badass, but she's ready to remind her family there's a reason she's the brains of the business on Power Book III: Raising Kanan. The series, which is loosely based on executive producer 50 Cent's life, centers on a 15-year-old Kanan Stark (Mekai Curtis) and his rise to becoming the drug dealer we know from Power. Although Raq has done her best to keep son Kanan out of the drug-dealing world, episode five reveals that secrets might just be their downfall. We've seen what happens when you mix business with pleasure; now we get to see what happens when Lou Lou (Malcolm Mays) tries to keep things separate and secret from Raq, thanks to POPSUGAR's exclusive clip from episode six.
The Resident season 5 premiere spoilers: Is Nic’s exit teased in synopsis?

This week Fox unveiled some of the first details about the upcoming The Resident season 5 premiere and, of course, one subject is on our mind: Nic. How in the world are the writers going to address the departure of Emily VanCamp? The shocking news was reported recently that she is leaving the show after four seasons, and this exit does create a really tough predicament for the writers. With the character being a new mom, it’s hard to justify why she’d leave her family behind. It makes us very concerned that there’s no choice other than to kill her off outright.
50 Cent Teases a Power Book III Episode 6 Filled with Snitch-Free Streets, Hip-Hop and Studio Gangsters

You can hear the nostalgia in Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s voice when he talks about hip-hop music in the ’90s and how it shapes his latest Starz crime drama Power Book III: Raising Kanan. The prequel series, which acts as an origin story for the teenage version of his popular Power character Kanan Stark (now played by Mekai Curtis), takes place in South Jamaica, Queens and establishes the New York borough as a character with beloved rap hits from that era setting the scene. And in this Sunday’s episode (8/7c), Lou-Lou’s (Snowfall‘s Malcolm M. Mays) foray into the music business and...
Power Book III: An Ode to Raq and All Her Badassness

The cast of Power Book III: Raising Kanan is truly unmatched, but when it comes to the characters on the show, there's one that stands out among the rest: Raquel "Raq" Thomas (Patina Miller). As a drug queenpin and Kanan Stark's (Mekai Curtis) mom, Raq is strong, fearless, and certainly not to be messed with. However, underneath that hard exterior lies a woman who loves passionately and only wants the best for her son.
‘Raising Kanan’ Recap: A New Venture Leads to an Unexpected Tragedy

On the latest episode of “Raising Kanan,” Kanan and Marvin move forward with their new gas station operation. As planned, they are selling crack to white customers. And it’s already been a pretty big success for them. No one knows they are up to this. And they don’t want Lou Lou or Raq to find out about it.
‘Raising Kanan’ Recap: Lou Lou Plays with Fire + Raq Comes up with a New Plan

On the recent episode of, “Raising Kanan,” Raq’s drug business hits more snags. Deen has decided he no longer wants to work with her. Instead, he’s going to work with Unique exclusively. And Unique will pay more as long as Raq is out of the picture. After losing their connect, Raq has to go to Plan B. She plans on meeting with Julia’s cousin and making a business deal with him.
Blue Bloods season 12 spoilers: Erin, her boss, & a tricky situation (photo)

We’re officially now four weeks away from the Blue Bloods season 12 premiere airing on CBS! Why not celebrate with another photo preview?. This time around, we’re putting the focus on Bridget Moynahan’s character of Erin Reagan, largely because she’s in one of the most awkward positions imaginable. It’s one thing to be investigating a high-profile cast; it’s another when one of the people involves is your boss.
The Bachelorette: Check out rosy poster for Michelle Young’s season

The premiere of The Bachelorette is going to be here on Tuesday, October 19, but you don’t have to wait any longer to see the key art!. Above is your first-look poster at the new season starring Michelle Young and it’s pretty fantastic. Sure, it does kinda look like she’s hiding in a sea of roses, but at least this is bright, colorful, and it puts the focus on love. It’s certainly a better piece of promo art than what we saw for Clare Crawley, Katie Thurston, or Tayshia Adams over the course of the past year. Those ranged from ill-advised to just downright weird at times.
Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 10 spoilers: Deran is screwed…

As you prepare for Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 10 on TNT this weekend, we’re getting the sense of one thing: The Cody Boys are in big trouble. What are we talking about here in particular? Deran. In a sneak peek over at TVLine, you can see the bar owner get some rather unfortunate news about said establishment: He’s been shut down. Who is responsible for it? Judging from the discussion he has in a government building, Agent Livengood.
Raising Kanan Season 1 Isn't Over Yet, but We Already Have a Few Details About Next Season

Power Book III: Raising Kanan first premiered in July, but Kanan Stark's story is just getting started. The series, which is the third installment in the Power franchise, serves as a prequel story as it follows the younger version of 50 Cent's character, played by Mekai Curtis. With a star-studded cast and production team, the show has quickly become a huge hit with fans as we learn more about Kanan's backstory. Thankfully, we have plenty more to look forward to. Before the first season even aired, it was renewed by Starz. Though details are pretty scarce at the moment, we already know who will be starring in the upcoming season. Read ahead as we uncover more information about season two.

