Dentist Offers Free Cleaning to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Players Who Can Beat Him

By Tanner Dedmon
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA dentist in Massachusetts has employed a unique marketing tactic involving Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: If you’re able to beat the dentist in a match, you get a free teeth cleaning. The dentist, Dr. Shah, shared a video this past week that explained the challenge and outlined the rules for the challenge. Dr. Shah appears to know his stuff when it comes to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, too, so it looks like people might actually have a hard time earning that free treatment.

