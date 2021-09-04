ID@Xbox Survival Sale TA Team Picks (September 3rd)

Kick back, take stock and enjoy the beautiful views in Lake. The Finger Guns Review. There’s something to be said about a video game that is designed to ease your mind. Whilst we can point to games which encourage a calm sensibility in order to navigate (Firewatch, Edith FInch, Journey…), there’s few that are so respectful of your time and know exactly how to relax you as you navigate its story. Lake is one such game, seemingly born of an idea that video games can peacefully guide you to a goal with little in the way to trip you up. It’s a pure, wholesome, serene journey, one that I’m very grateful exists in a world that is anything but. There’s no hurry, just kick back. Take your time. Lake will guide you when you’re ready.