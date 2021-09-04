ID@Xbox Survival Sale TA Team Picks (September 3rd)
The theme of the week is the ID@Xbox Survival Sale, so we put on our brave pants and stepped out into the big unknown in search of adventure. Well, not completely unknown because we've played these titles before, but you get the point. You might notice that we're missing Sean and Luke this week, but you will find, however, that the rest of us have pulled together and concocted a list that would challenge the likes of Lara Croft. Grab some rations, fashion a raft out of back hair and sea turtles, and let's find us some adventures to survive!www.trueachievements.com
Comments / 0