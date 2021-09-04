5 fresh new Fort Worth restaurants fill up this week's hottest headlines

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. 1. Where to eat in Fort Worth right now: 5 fresh new restaurants for September. Dining out is still an iffy prospect these days, with Fort Worth COVID cases continuing to fluctuate. Still, times are good for new restaurants and diners who like to try ‘em out. This month’s Where to Eat is dedicated to five new spots that have opened recently. Mask up and tip well.