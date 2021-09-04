Police: 3 dead after overnight SWAT situation at Millcreek ends

SWAT team members break down their equipment after surrounding a home on 3900 South near Highland Drive in Millcreek on Saturday. Police surrounded the home on Friday evening after reports of shots being fired, and now believe the suspect is deceased. (Spenser Heaps, Deseret News) — MILLCREEK — Three people were found dead after police were able to enter a Millcreek home at about 3:30 p.m. Saturday after an overnight SWAT situation, police said.