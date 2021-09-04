CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Voices: Mark Spadafore’s Labor Day Commentary

By Urban CNY News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are in a time of upheaval. Workers are at the razor’s edge, and they have had enough. The pandemic has exposed the frayed workplaces that have existed for many years where employers would rather cut their workers short by paying the minimum without any regard for their lives or wellbeing. Wages have been stagnant for 50 years and workers are at their limit for what they will take. Things are beginning to shift in our inequitable economic system. Workers are tired of being taken for granted.

