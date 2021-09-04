Gulf Coast steps up to help neighbors in Louisiana after Ida
Graham Compton woke up at 2:30 a.m. at his home in Biloxi on Thursday, went into his kitchen, and began blending 300 eggs. The egg mixture would later that morning accompany a trailer full of other breakfast burrito fixings, along with a 320 quart and 165 quart cooler filled with ice water and Gatorade, a 105 quart cooler “slapped” full of canned food, trays of chicken and shrimp fried rice donated from a local meal preparation business and toiletries, feminine products and tarps to Thibodaux, Louisiana - a town ravaged by Hurricane Ida.www.sunherald.com
