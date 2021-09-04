CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: More sharks, rays threatened with extinction

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (AP) — The world’s sharks and rays have seen declines in their populations since 2014 and more and more are now threatened with extinction, according to a new red list released Saturday at a global conference aimed at protecting dwindling species. The Komodo dragon is now listed as endangered,...

Cougar Sightings Reported Despite Belief That They're Already Extinct

Cougars are among the biggest cats in the western hemisphere, but since they are naturally secretive as ambush predators with a deep-rooted dislike for humans these animals are rarely seen. There's also the matter that in eastern United States, cougars have formally been declared extinct. In spite of this, spokesman...
Komodo dragon, 2-in-5 shark species lurch towards extinction

Trapped on island habitats made smaller by rising seas, Indonesia's Komodo dragons were listed as "endangered" on Saturday, in an update of the wildlife Red List that also warned overfishing threatens nearly two-in-five sharks with extinction.  The species "is increasingly threatened by the impacts of climate change" said the IUCN: rising sea levels are expected to shrink its tiny habitat at least 30 percent over the next 45 years. 
Some 30% of global tree species at risk of extinction – report

(Reuters) – Almost a third of the world’s tree species are at risk of extinction, while hundreds are on the brink of being wiped out, according to a landmark report published by Botanic Gardens Conservation International (BGCI) on Wednesday. According to the State of the World’s Trees report 17,500 tree...
New Global Study Finds Unprecedented Shark and Ray Extinction Risk

Experts classify one-third of chondrichthyan fish species as threatened, urge conservation action. A new analysis published 6th September in the journal Current Biology finds that one-third of the world’s chondrichthyan fishes – sharks, rays, and chimaeras – are now threatened with extinction according to International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List criteria. A team of experts from around the world assessed 1,199 species and classified 391 (twice as many as in the 2014 assessment) in the IUCN threatened categories of Critically Endangered (90 species), Endangered (121 species), or Vulnerable (180 species). Rays are the most threatened of the three chondrichthyan fish groups (41% of 611 species). About 36% of 536 shark species and 9% of 52 chimaera species are threatened.
Bats, butterflies and bumblebees threatened by an ‘extinction catastrophe waiting to happen in next decade’

Some of the UK’s best-loved wildlife, from hedgehogs to bats and butterflies to bumblebees, could face extinction within a decade if action is not taken to halt their decline, research suggests.Four in 10 of the country’s 1 million insect species are at risk of dying out while numbers of some birds, such as the grey partridge and corn bunting, are also dwindling.Researchers have described the current trajectory as an “extinction catastrophe”, adding that organic farms were home to up to 50 per cent more wildlife and 30 per cent more species.The Arc 2031 analysis produced by Horniman Museum looked at...
Nearly one third of world’s tree species at risk of extinction – report

More than 440 species are on the brink of vanishing, including North Wales’ Menai whitebeam with only 30 individual trees left, a study says. Nearly one in three tree species are at risk of extinction, largely due to agriculture, logging and livestock farming, a report warns. The Menai whitebeam, which...
IUCN Red List: 37 percent of sharks are threatened

A new report from the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) highlights the growing pressures on the world’s marine species, noting that 37 percent of sharks and rays are now threatened with extinction. While the primary issue is overfishing, sharks and rays are also vulnerable to habitat loss and climate change.
Will Climate Change Drive the Komodo Dragon to Extinction?

Komodo dragons seem like the stuff of fairy tales and myths. The living dragons have can grow up to 10 feet long and have a forked tongue, shark-like teeth, armored scales and venom-laced saliva, The New York Times reported. Unfortunately, while this living legend still walks among us, that may...
Nature congress calls for protecting 30% of Earth, 80% of Amazon

The world's most influential conservation congress passed resolutions Friday calling for 80 percent of the Amazon and 30 percent of Earth's surface -- land and sea -- to be designated "protected areas" to halt and reverse the loss of wildlife. The International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN), which is meeting in Marseille, does not set global policy, but its recommendations have in the past served as the backbone for UN treaties and conventions. They will help set the agenda for upcoming UN summits on food systems, biodiversity and climate change. An emergency motion calling for four-fifths of the Amazon basin to be declared a protected area by 2025 -- submitted by COICA, an umbrella group representing more than two million indigenous peoples across nine South American nations -- passed with overwhelming support.
Shark, Ray Meat A $2.6 Billion Trade

The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) presents The shark and ray meat network: a deep dive into a global affair, a ground-breaking analysis shedding new light on this highly complex and opaque trade that is contributing to the ongoing decline of shark and ray species in our ocean. WWF worked with...
Ancient DNA Shows 7,200-Year-Old Woman was Part of Unknown Group of Humans

Scientists have discovered that ancient human DNA from a 7,200-year-old woman shows she was part of a previously unknown group of humans in Southeast Asia. Experts know very little of the population history of Southeast Asia's modern humans due to ancient DNA being susceptible to degradation amid the tropical climate. But in 2015, scientists excavated a partially preserved human skeleton.
This country could be wiped off the map by climate change

The South Pacific country of Tuvalu could be wiped off the map within a few hundred years, according to a new climate report. The deep dive into the effects and future of global warming was published by the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change on 9 August, ahead of the COP26 conference due to be held in Glasgow in October.
A recent reversal in the response of western Greenland’s ice caps to climate change

Newswise — Woods Hole, Mass. (September 9, 2021) – Greenland may be best known for its enormous continental scale ice sheet that soars up to 3,000 meters above sea level, whose rapid melting is a leading contributor to global sea level rise. But surrounding this massive ice sheet, which covers 79% of the world’s largest island, is Greenland’s rugged coastline dotted with ice capped mountainous peaks. These peripheral glaciers and ice caps are now also undergoing severe melting due to anthropogenic (human-caused) warming. However, climate warming and the loss of these ice caps may not have always gone hand-in-hand.
Dragonflies Head North Across Britain and Ireland Because of Climate Change

Dragonflies are also known as darners, devil's arrows, or devil's darning needles. As temperatures increase, dragonflies, are migrating northwards throughout Britain and Ireland. According to new research, more than 40% of species have grown their range since 1970, while just around 10% have decreased. Britain's Dragon Fly Society Addresses Climate...
Shark Research Project Expands to Study More Cape Cod Beaches

The Center for Coastal Studies in Provincetown is expanding its research on the precise movement of sharks off popular Cape Cod beaches. Three additional beaches will be added to an ongoing project led by seascape ecologist Bryan Legare. Using closely spaced acoustic receivers at Head of the Meadow and Nauset...

