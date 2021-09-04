CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ask early, don't wait to get permission

Sidney Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMontana’s millions of acres of private land offer some excellent hunting opportunities—the only catch is gaining the landowner’s permission to hunt. It is Montana law that hunters obtain landowner permission to hunt on all private land. Here are a few things to keep in mind that will greatly improve results...

www.sidneyherald.com

AnimalsThe Ledger

Tips for a great deer hunt: Know the land, know the deer and get out there early

In a perfect world, you spent last February combing the barren winter woods for well-worn trails, old rubs and other telltale signs of deer activity. Your cellular trail cameras have been steadily relaying photos of bucks as they’ve grown their antlers all summer. Based on this intel, you selected multiple stand locations and set these traps in August well in advance of the coming fall hunts.
AnimalsSidney Herald

Secret Stops for Sharptailed Grouse

September brings with it the initial upland seasons of the year, and sharptailed grouse have often been that first flush that has sent my heart soaring each fall after its beat echoed steadily in my ears as my dog held point. While these buff and gray birds with the trademark chuckle that can be heard over their whirring wings are creatures of the open prairie and rolling grasses, there are certain spots that seem to hold them better than others. What follows are some subtle structural elements that have paid off in the past, and likely will again this season, for sharptailed grouse.
AnimalsNews On 6

Outdoor Life With Tess Maune: Taking A Shot At Dove Hunting

Dove season is one of Oklahoma's most popular hunting seasons. The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife says 65,000 people gave dove hunting a shot last year. In today's Outdoor Life, News On 6's Tess Maune goes behind the camera with a big group of hunters on opening morning, then she heads out to the dove field herself.
Record-Courier

Our Opinion: Fires don’t wait for deadline

The level of accuracy of any report, whether from the newspaper or the fire services, is entirely dependent on time and distance from the front. Things that seem plausible from Sacramento don’t make any sense in South Lake Tahoe. Something that’s true at 6 a.m., can go from marginally inaccurate at 9 a.m. to a complete lie by 2 p.m.
LifestyleSidney Herald

Our Outdoors: First Watch

Opening day of North Dakota’s bow season sits in that stretch of time where summer and fall mix together. Cool dewy mornings of Labor Day weekend melt into warm afternoons, and despite the fact that deer are in their warm weather patterns and most often present themselves with a reserve limited to those habits from previous months, the start of the season remains a big draw for me. Heading out into the dark countryside, where the glow of town’s lights is muted by a rise in the hills and the 30-minute drive down interstate, then blacktop, then dusty gravel that lay between my home and my stand, I took to my perch for the first sit to watch the stars fade out, the sun take to the sky, and the world come alive around me.
Minnesota StatePosted by
103.7 THE LOON

Bear Hunters Having Success in Minnesota

The bear hunting harvest was expected to be high this year. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News says he is hearing that the hunting has been "phenomenal" for bears so far. Bear hunting starting September 1st and will continue through October 18th in Minnesota. Baiting for bears began on August 14th. Schmitt says he's hearing from multiple hunters that multiple bears are coming to the bait.
HobbiesSidney Herald

Brad’s Bites: Flows Up, Catfish Turning On

We have water for now. The rains of that past couple weeks have brought the river up to over 1,000 cfs at Grand Forks and that is moving north. While it is still not a ton of water, it is truly blessing for the fish to keep them going. It probably won’t last long but for now all ramps are useable.
AgriculturePosted by
B100

WATCH: New John Deere Combine Falls About 40 Feet From A Crane

John Deere is obviously one of the most recognizable names in farming equipment. For almost 200 years, they've been cranking out tractors, combines, and other equipment for farmers around the world. They know what they're doing, but apparently somebody working for a shipping company doesn't. Deere's combines usually cost between...
PetsPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

Huge Discounts on Local Pet Adoptions During Clear the Shelters Event

Winter is coming, and there’s nothing more cozy than snuggling up with a furry best friend during our cold Hudson Valley winters. If you’ve been thinking about adding a pet to your household, this would be the perfect time to do it. It’s time for Clear the Shelters, and now through Sept. 19, you can get big discounts on pet adoption at Pets Alive in Middletown.
GardeningAnchorage Daily News

Don’t wait: Get your garden ready for the first frost

There is a distinct warning signal gardeners get when they walk outside to pick up the morning ADN. The experience of that first chill of the fall season triggers an instinctual reflex. You know it won’t hit for a while, but it is time to be much more wary of the impending winter season and those first few frosts.
Wisconsin StateFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Have unclaimed property in Wisconsin? Don’t wait to file a claim

MILWAUKEE - Unclaimed property -- it’s almost like winning a sweepstakes you didn’t enter. The Wisconsin Department of Revenue has a lot of money sitting in unclaimed property, waiting to be claimed. But, as a West Allis man recently found out, it doesn’t always pay to wait to file your claim.
Aroostook County, MEfiddleheadfocus.com

The many ways to bag a bruin

Aroostook County has a large population of bear, and the numbers are increasing each year while the fall hunting season harvests are not. State biologists estimate at least 36,000 black bear throughout the state and a large percentage occupy the Crown of Maine. Despite predictions of abundant natural food sources...
Animalscachevalleydaily.com

Ask an Expert – Do wasps get a bad rap?

All wasps can sting, right? Well, not exactly. While we tend to group them all into the stinging insect category, paper wasps, yellowjackets and aerial yellowjackets (hornets) do most of the stinging. These wasps are in a single-insect family (Vespidae) with ovipositors or egg-laying organs modified into stingers. Of all...
PoliticsSidney Herald

A different kind of census at Prickly Pear Creek

State officials went electrofishing on Prickly Pear Creek Thursday morning to take measure of an ecosystem that observers said has made impressive progress. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks officials temporarily stunned the fish with an electric rod to collect, count and release them for the third time in as many years in this stream. A trio from FWP worked their way downstream in waders and rubber gloves, one sweeping the rod’s metal loop through the water as the others scooped up fish with nets. Behind them, Fisheries Biologist Adam Strainer pushed a small boat with a bin for the catch and a rumbling generator powering the rod.
HobbiesSidney Herald

Choking Up for Upland Game

When I began hunting, I was gifted an old Remington 870 Wingmaster by my father, who had used it extensively in his younger days for pheasants and grouse, and the occasional waterfowling trip for ducks and geese. The gun was well worn, with the scratches in the stock and slight mottling of the barrel’s blue sheen that come with seasons of use and memorable adventures. The barrel was 30 inches long with a fixed full choke. For my first five hunting seasons, it was the only scattergun I owned, and I employed it for everything in the uplands, from partridge and sharpies in September, to pheasants and ruffies in October. With that tight barrel it shined in the late season, when birds would get up far away, though it may have been the cause of a few hamburger moments, when a closer-flushing bird took the brunt of its payload.
Montana StateSidney Herald

Wildlife officials update fire restrictions in numerous Montana counties

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Wildlife officials updated fire restrictions in numerous southwest Montana counties on land regulated by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. According to a release from FWP, fire restrictions have been lifted on FWP land in Deer Lodge, Granite, Gallatin and Park counties. Stage 1 fire restrictions remain in place on FWP land in Madison, Beaverhead, Silver Bow, Jefferson and Lewis and Clark counties.
Missoula, MTSidney Herald

Hot September: Missoula area fire danger back to high

A small grass fire spotted on Monday near Evaro typified the kind of September surprise wildfire managers must brace for this week. Missoula-area fire officials moved the danger level from “moderate” to “high” on Tuesday as weather forecasts warned of high temperatures in the 90s for the next few days, along with breezy afternoons and low humidity.
Montana StateSidney Herald

Case for Montana disabled veterans hunting rights to go to full trial

Thanks to MVA Advisory Board member LTC (ret.) and OIF/OEF Combat Veteran Tim Gardipee (who served in combat in Somalia, Bosnia, Afghanistan OEF and Iraq) leading the way, disabled Montanans petitioned for ADA relief this week with a case supported by the Montana Veterans Association (MVA). This was towards supporting Montana’s efforts to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

