BRONZEVILLE — The Delfonics will headline the 28th Annual Festival of Life when it returns to Washington Park Saturday. The legendary R&B trio are among several performers set to appear at the 28th annual festival, 5500 S. Cottage Grove Ave., which was canceled last year over COVID-19 concerns. The event — which runs Saturday and Sunday — is being held in conjunction with the fifth Annual Jerk, Seafood, and Vegan Festival, with vendors from across the country sharing the take on Caribbean-inspired cuisine.