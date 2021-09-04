‘KPOP, The Musical’ dropped from Signature’s 2021/22 season
Signature Theatre and producing partners Tim Forbes and Joey Parnes have announced that the special pre-Broadway engagement of KPOP, The Musical — originally scheduled for December 2021–January 2022 at The Anthem in DC as part of Signature’s 2021/22 season — has been cancelled by the producing partners due to pandemic-related logistical challenges with bringing the production to DC at this time. KPOP, The Musical is still on a firm trajectory to open on Broadway in the coming year.dcmetrotheaterarts.com
