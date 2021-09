If you followed the LA Rams acquisitions over the course of the 2021 offseason, you noticed that the team was content to sit on the sidelines and let the other 31 NFL team rummage and fight over the top players in the 2021 NFL Free Agency market. Well, save one, that is. The LA Rams signed a veteran wide receiver who had played for head coach Sean McVay when they were both with the Washington Football Team. He is wide receiver DeSean Jackson, one of the most dangerous offensive weapons in the NFL who is coming home to California after two injury-riddled and disappointing seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles.