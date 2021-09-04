CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: More sharks, rays threatened with extinction

By The Associated Press
audacy.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (AP) — The world's sharks and rays have seen declines in their populations since 2014 and more and more are now threatened with extinction, according to a new red list released Saturday at a global conference aimed at protecting dwindling species. The Komodo dragon is now listed as endangered,...

