Best College GameDay signs from site of Clemson – Georgia game
College GameDay is in Charlotte, NC for Saturday night’s game between Clemson and Georgia and fans brought some amazing signs. It’s Week 1 and Clemson vs. Georgia is the game of the week and College GameDay had a festive atmosphere with all the fans in attendance. The neutral-site game is being played at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC so there is no true home-field advantage, meaning fans from both teams were well-represented with their College GameDay signs.fansided.com
