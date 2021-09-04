CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicole Scherzinger sued by Pussycat Dolls founder over reunion tour

By Lauren Edmonds
 7 days ago

Nicole Scherzinger was sued by the Pussycat Dolls founder on September 3.

Comic Relief/Getty Images

  • Pussycat Dolls founder Robin Antin sued Nicole Scherzinger in Los Angeles Superior Court.
  • Scherzinger allegedly refused to participate in the reunion tour unless new terms were met.
  • She asked for "complete creative control" and a majority share in the group's business ventures, the complaint alleged.
The Pussycat Dolls founder sued Nicole Scherzinger for allegedly refusing to participate in the upcoming reunion tour.

Robin Antin, the choreographer who founded the popular girl group, filed a complaint against Scherzinger on Friday in Los Angeles Superior Court. In the complaint viewed by Insider, Antin alleged that Scherzinger requested "complete creative control and be afforded final decision-making authority."

The complaint also alleged that Scherzinger asked for a larger share in the group's business ventures going forward. The documents claim that in 2019, it was agreed that Scherzinger would receive 49% of PCD Worldwide's shares and profits from the tour and business venture.

"ANTIN and PCD only agreed to transfer the shares to SCHERZINGER based upon SCHERZINGER's promise to perform as part of the reunion tour," the complaint read.

The complaint said Scherzinger promoted the reunion tour, but the project got sidetracked after the Covid-19 pandemic struck. The tour was rescheduled for May 2021 to June 2021 but was pushed back again as the pandemic continued worldwide. Currently, the Pussycat Dolls reunion tour dates are listed as "to be confirmed."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IgJrC_0bmfjJyP00
Robin Antin alleged that Nicole Scherzinger has refused to participate in the upcoming reunion tour unless new terms are met.

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

"Despite this affirmation of her participation, SCHERZINGER now refuses to participate in the reunion tour. In 2021, SCHERZINGER demanded to renegotiate the terms of the MOU," the complaint alleged.

The complaint alleged that Scherzinger asked her 49% share be upped to 75%.

Antin alleged in the complaint that "tour dates were planned but are unable to be confirmed because of Scherzinger's extortion." The entertainment company Live Nation has "demanded" the return of their $600,000 investment into the project.

"SCHERZINGER, by her actions described herein, has breached the MOU between the parties, and frustrated the purpose of a binding contract in bad faith. SCHERZINGER's conduct effectively extorts Plaintiffs for a significantly greater benefit at the direct expense of the other parties to the MOU and all other third parties who relied on SCHERZINGER's full performance," the complaint read.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VafNh_0bmfjJyP00
The complaint alleged that Nicole Scherzinger requested "complete creative control."

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

A representative for Scherzinger did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

People reported that Antin the Pussycat Dolls founded the Pussycat Dolls as a burlesque show in 1995. It later transformed into a mainstream girl group by the early 2000s. The group consisted of Scherzinger, Melody Thornton, Jessica Sutta , Ashley Roberts, Carmit Bacher, and Kimberly Wyatt.

The group released hit songs like "Don't Cha" and "Buttons" before disbanding in 2010, Evening Standard reported. Scherzinger went on to have a solo career and participate in TV appearances like The Masked Singer .

Read the original article on Insider

