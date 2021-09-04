Expanded Tax Credit is Reducing Child Hunger – But It Can Do Much More

The expenses that come with having a newborn can add up quickly -- especially during a pandemic when the costs and stresses for parents can be higher. Not to mention, parents have to figure out what the new child tax credit rules mean for them. In the past, parents would claim their children on the prior year's tax returns and receive a $2,000 child tax credit as part of their refund. But things are different in 2021: The child tax credit check is now up to $3,600 for eligible children under age 6 and $3,000 for kids between ages 6 and 17.