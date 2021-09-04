CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Expanded Tax Credit is Reducing Child Hunger – But It Can Do Much More

DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 7 days ago
Last week, Congress voted to proceed on a transformative bill that would, among other things, keep a potent new weapon in the fight against child hunger. The expanded Child Tax Credit, which North Texas families first began receiving in July 2021, helps offset the growing cost of raising kids. The program has already proven its worth as an investment in a healthier future. In just two months, food insecurity rates for Texas families with children have fallen 27% statewide. Texans who received the credit report that food is their most common purchase. It’s working!

DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

