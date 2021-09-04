CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

UPDATE: Missing 11-year-old boy with cast on foot found safe

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 7 days ago
Devontae Penn (DeKalb County Police)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE:

Devontae has been found safe.

DeKalb County Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 11-year-old boy with a cast on his foot.

Police said Devontae Penn was last seen Friday near the 2900 block of Panthersville Road. Penn is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall and 152 lbs. with short dreads and a black cast on his right foot.

He was wearing a blue shirt and red sweatpants.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 or SVU at 770-724-7710.

©2021 Cox Media Group

